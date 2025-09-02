He’s Not Comfortable With How Close His Wife Is With Her Ex-Husband, And He Told Her How He Felt About the Situation

I have a feeling that a lot of folks out there would feel the same way that this fella does about his current situation…

AITA for asking my wife to set boundaries with her ex-husband after we got married? “I got married recently. I am not comfortable with the relationship my wife has with the father of her kids. I might be the *******, a lot of my friends say I am. But I just can’t see it. I knew she had kids. I do too. Mine are adults. Hers are 6 and 12. She and the father of the kids split on okay terms but she initiated the divorce. We’ve been together for two years and married for three months. She was two years post-divorce when we met. She has shared custody of her kids. Not a formal court ordered arrangement or anything, they do Friday afternoon through Monday morning at Dad’s and weekdays at my and their mother’s place.

There’s just something off about how her relationship with him continues on and on. It’s all good and important to be cordial at custody exchanges and remain on good terms. I’m not saying I wish for tension between them. The opposite. In fact, part of what attracted me to her was how mature she was about her divorce and the way she kept her kids out of it. The thing is, sometimes she’ll spend the entire weekend with her husband and kids. Nothing inherently suspicious, they go on outings with the kids. But her ex is not re-married. I am not invited on any of these outings because it is a “family trip.”

They also text throughout the week and speak on the phone at least once or twice. She hangs out with him sometimes without the kids, even. Last month they got lunch. Alone. That’s super weird to me. I’m also her family now. It made me seem like the second string.

I told her the level of closeness and communication she had with her ex was making me uncomfortable and I’d appreciate being invited on some of these outings or at least that they not make a habit of seeing each other without the kids present. Just that their dynamic shift a bit. The entire point of the divorce is that they ended their relationship. Specifically, I asked she not go over there this weekend so we can have time together. She said she wanted to have this discussion in a calmer head and left. That was at around 11:00 am today and she didn’t come back. She is staying the night at her friend’s place. I can see where I might be making a problem where there isn’t one or expecting too much of her. Not sure how to put this but it’s basically that I feel this is the most reasonable of any unreasonable request I could make. AITA for encouraging her to set boundaries regarding her ex husband?”

