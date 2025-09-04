‘Hey, will you stop that? I can’t even hear my music.’ – People Get Upset At The Smallest Things, Like When Someone Is Running Fast On A Treadmill At The Gym

Working out at the gym is a great way to stay in shape and push your limits.

The thing to keep in mind, however, is that the gym is for everyone who is there, so you can’t expect it to be silent.

The fitness influencer in this video had a weird experience that she shared. She starts the video with her on a treadmill about to do some sprints. The caption over the video says, “How would you have reacted?”

She then does about a 10-15 second hard sprint, which is pretty impressive. When she stops, however, someone off-camera yells, “Hey, will you stop that? I can’t even hear my music.”

I guess she was mad that sprinting on a treadmill is kind of loud? The machine itself plus the influencer’s feet hitting the mat? Honestly, it wasn’t even that loud though.

The influencer just keeps walking and moving on the treadmill, choosing not to react. In the description of the video she wrote, “When you’re just trying to get a solid sprint in buy someone’s not thrilled with your playlist choice… It’s funny, but also reminds me how often we’re all in our own worlds, with limited awareness of what’s going on around us.”

She didn’t appear to have any music on, and later comments indicate that she meant that her ‘playlist’ was the sound of her running.

In the end, I think ignoring the woman was the right choice. She also wrote, “I definitely didn’t mean to mess up anyone’s vibe! We’re all there to improve ourselves, and who knows what someone else is going through.”

That’s a great attitude to take. Not everything has to be a big conflict.

Check out the full video below to see what you think of the situation.

@alivewithzahra When you’re just trying to get a solid sprint in but someone’s not thrilled with your playlist choice…😂 It’s funny, but it also reminds me how often we’re all in our own worlds, with limited awareness of what’s going on around us. And I get it—the media, the fast-paced life—it’s easy to feel disconnected. I definitely didn’t mean to mess up anyone’s vibe! We’re all there to improve ourselves, and who knows what someone else is going through. So, my approach? Don’t react. Let it roll off. The best we can do is laugh it off and keep going (even if I laugh nervously sometimes 😅). What about you? How do you handle situations like this? 👀 #GymCommunity #StayKind #FocusOnYou #KeepRunning #JoeySwoll #KillThemWithKindness #LifeAintSoSerious @Joey Swoll ♬ original sound – alivewithzahra

The people in the comments seem to support her as well.

This person makes a really good point.

This commenter is right, she is using a treadmill just how it was intended to be used.

This commenter is petty, but I love it.

How can you get mad at someone at the gym for working out?

