His Boss Fired Him And Hired Family Members To Do His Job, So He Ignored The Messages From His Former Boss

Imagine being a long time employee at a company, but then your boss tells you that you have to do a different job now, one that nobody wants to do.

You’d probably start hating a job you used to love.

This guy shares how he got fired because his old boss hired family members, but that really backfired for the boss!

Check out what he did months later when the old boss needed him again.

I was made redundant and blindsided then asked a small favor two months later, yeah nah Long story a little shorter, my job was slowly stripped down task wise and given away to the bosses family and friends to beef up their roles, through the whole covid debacle. All that remained was test and tag, and told if I didn’t agree to that being my whole job, ( I was admin/ WHS/ team leader/ purchaser/ hide the bosses second handyman business running from his office, goods pick up/ first aider/ and test and tag) I didn’t have a job.

It gets worse!

This is after 10yrs of solid service. Called into the bosses office after covid stand downs etc were over and told I was being made redundant as my role was being contracted to electricians, that already had a solid gig there. They said it obvious I wasn’t enjoying my work.. I used to be such a happy face there, and it would be a great opportunity for me to find something I enjoy.

It was obvious WHY he didn’t enjoy his job.

Yes, I enjoyed my job before I was told I had to do the one thing no one wanted to do, and I wouldn’t have a job if I didn’t do it..so When they made me do it I purchased some very expensive equipment to try make it more streamlined, there were in excess of 2k items to be tagged every 3-6months, another 1k 12mths.

The equipment was all signed into my personal emails as I needed gmail for that specific app to work and work didn’t want to supply one.

It wasn’t hard for him to find another job.

After I was made redundant, effective immediately, I got a new job the following Friday. A couple of months into the new job I get a message from the old boss.

Heyyy hope everything is going well with you! Wondering if you know what the logins are for the test and tag machine and tablet…. Read. Continued on with my day 🙂

What a horrible boss and a horrible place to work! I’m glad he found something better.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows that this guy is upset over the right thing!

This user shares what they did after they were laid off.

This user knows how to mint money from a sinking ship!

This user suggests charging the old boss for the services.

This user knows that there’s an easy way out of this.

His former boss is not going to find what he’s looking for.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.