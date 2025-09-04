His Boss Used His Paycheck To Commit Tax Fraud, So He Spread His Phone Number Around The City

Many bosses will act like they’re doing you a favor, only to really be doing what’s best for them on the books.

What would you do if you found out your boss was using you to commit tax fraud?

And how far would you go for revenge?

One guy recently told Reddit about his payback scheme.

Here’s what went down.

Boss lied about withholding tax money from my check & kept it for himself. So I have other people mess with him.

When I was in college I worked part time for this guy. Maybe 8 hours per week.

He paid me cash, which was fine because it was just spending money.

When I started working for him full time I asked him to make me an official employee.

I didn’t want the government to begin wondering where my income was coming from or why they weren’t getting a cut. I didn’t want any trouble.

Fair enough. Don’t need Uncle Sam poking around.

He began giving me paystubs but continued to pay me cash.

One day I noticed the year-to-date amount of taxes withheld didn’t add up.

Turns out he was keeping that money for himself & causing both of us to commit tax fraud.

Uh, NOT good…

I quietly quit without him finding out what I knew.

I didn’t want to get us both in trouble because I had accepted untaxed cash payments in the past.

Terrible that he was put in that situation.

Now, his cell phone number is attached to his business.

It’s on all his business cards, all his clients have it, etc.

Needless to say, he can’t just change his phone number without it hurting his business.

Which is where I decided to have a little fun.

The plot thickens.

It turns out you can buy pre-cut keys in bulk fairly cheap.

Key fobs aren’t expensive either. So I bought 80 keys & key fobs & I wrote his phone number on all of them.

Over a period of months I began leaving the keys places.

Strangers would find them & call to try to return them.

Taking advantage of both good and bad natured people.

If I was out late at a bar, I would tell the story & inevitably several drunks would volunteer to call him at 3am claiming to have found his lost key.

Wholesome behavior.

I got to listen to a few of these calls on speaker phone.

He’d get pretty upset about it, especially the late night calls.

Still, he couldn’t change his number because it would mean he’d lose business.

And he couldn’t report anyone who called, because they were just trying to help a guy find his lost key.

Minor inconvenient recurrences happening to scummy people is the ultimate form of justice. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

Many shared in similar revelries.



Some offered words of warning.



Though there was reassurance as well.



And reminders of how to keep oneself safe from situations like these.



Sounds like he’s about to be in a wealth of trouble.

What a jerk.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.