His Boss Would Get Mad Whenever He Wasn’t Typing Aggressively, So This Man Thought Of A Smart And Creative Way To Shut Him Up

Micromanagers are the worst.

This man would work in his area quietly.

But his boss would call him out whenever he’s not aggressively typing or hitting his keyboard.

So he came up with a sneaky way to keep the boss satisfied without actually doing a lot of work.

So I have to SOUND busy? Years ago, I worked in an office where the boss was in a little room beside where I worked. I did a lot of work accessing databases. And copying and pasting details to another area—usually a spreadsheet. Not much typing.

His boss would get annoyed if he was not doing a lot of typing.

His work involved a lot of typing. I noticed that if I wasn’t typing away myself, he’d get a bit agitated. And he would shout out, “Am I just looking at the web?!” He later would come out with extra work for me.

So, this man played an audio loop of himself typing on his keyboard.

So, I grabbed one of those little meeting recorders. I recorded myself typing away randomly and started playing it back on a loop. No more extra work. In fact, lots of time to fart around on the web.

Sometimes, the best way to beat micromanagement is with a little creativity.

How ridiculous.

