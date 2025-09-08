His Brother-in-Law Stayed With Them For Six Weeks And Asked To Extend His Stay For Another Twelve, But He Decided To Kick Him Out Instead

A deal is a deal, and breaking the agreement is unacceptable conduct.

What would you do if you let a family member stay with you for free, but they wanted to stay much longer than originally planned?

This man was hesitant to let his brother-in-law stay due to years of disrespect and unresolved issues, but as his wife and mother-in-law requested, he agreed to a six-week stay.

Eventually, he was told the brother-in-law would be staying much longer than 6 weeks.

That’s when he finally put his foot down. Was he wrong?

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA For asking my BIL to leave after the agreed time he could stay? My wife and MIL cornered me into agreeing to let my BIL stay over for 6 weeks. I was not at all inclined as he is entitled, exploitative, ungrateful, arrogant, ill-tempered, and ill-mannered. For context, he owes significant money which he hasn’t repaid. He has misbehaved with my wife and me on several occasions and has not apologized even once.

This man agreed to let his brother-in-law stay for 6 weeks in their house.

Some incidents were fairly recent before his visit. Basically, he is a 34-year-old manchild. The agreement was to let him stay for 6 weeks (max), provided he behaves himself. Any time beyond that, he would have to find other accommodation.

He agreed to another 4 weeks, but he was shocked to learn that his BIL planned to stay for another 12 weeks.

My wife then asked me if he could stay another 4 weeks. I didn’t want to have an argument, so I agreed. Then, this week, I was informed he is extending his stay by 12 more weeks. Remember, I wasn’t asked. I was informed. My wife wasn’t aware, as well.

He finally refused and kicked the BIL out of the house.

So my MIL and BIL, with their entitled attitude, just assumed I’d be good with that. I refused. He had to pack his bags and leave. Now, I am being made to feel that I am the bad guy. MIL enables his behavior by covering for him or making excuses. I am not understanding why everyone is reacting to a situation they initially agreed to. Like, was that done in bad faith?

Sometimes, doing the right thing still makes you the villain in someone else’s story.

