His Cousin’s Fiancée Yelled At One Of His Employees, So A Business Owner Got Him In Trouble At Work

When you run a business, you need to make sure that your employees are treated right, not just by the company, but by customers as well.

What would you do if a customer (who also happened to be the Fiancée of your cousin) mistreated one of your employees?

That is what happened to the business owner in this story, so he reported him to his workplace and got him in trouble, but now his cousin is upset.

AITA for baring my cousins Fiancée from my work I own/manage a small food place with another family member. We have a few local businesses that come to us on a regular basis.

It is always nice when family can help out.

I have a cousin, Lilly, that works with me, she does so more to help out as she knows that things are tight for us right now with the cost of things. She’s absolutely amazing. One of the businesses that uses us regularly is a car showroom down the road. They are, on the whole, really nice guys. My other cousin, Jade, her fiancée, Kev works at this place.

Why do some people act like this?

Well Kev rang for an order for the Car showroom, he was being rude and condescending to Lilly on the phone, speaking to her like a jerk. He then threw the phone to another coworker of his and shouted “you deal with that, I can’t cope with the stupidity.”. I did not know about any of this in real time, I was busy at the other side of the shop dealing with another order.

I can’t blame her for being upset.

Lilly took the order from the other coworker. When she put the phone down she was visibly upset and disappeared for a few minutes. When she composed herself and came back I asked her what was wrong and when she told me, I just saw red. I did not ring Kev or even Jade, I rang the company itself and got one of the managers and went mad.

Good bosses stand up for their employees.

I told them that he is never allowed to place orders again and he is to never set foot in the shop again, and if that meant we lose them as customers then so be it, but I am not having anyone speak to any of the ladies that work here in that way. The manager apologized and even popped in to say sorry to Lilly when she was in.

Things can get complicated.

By all accounts Kev got in a load of trouble at work & Jade has called me going mad, saying this was all between family until I escalated it into his workplace. I think he may be walking a tightrope and that will financially damage my cousin Jade too if he looses this job. I did act rashly and did not think things through before ringing and speaking with the manager.

This is definitely a difficult situation.

Most people say I am right in not allowing him in the shop or to place orders, but that I overstepped dragging his work into it. Now I don’t know if I should call his work and say I over reacted and over played how big of a deal it was, or just leave it for him to sort out.

Sometimes personal feelings can make you act differently.

Honestly, I do not like the guy one bit and I don’t know if this made me act as quickly and as harshly, but I do love both of my cousins. AITA?

He stood up for his employee, and it is clear that Kev was the one acting unprofessionally. He is just upset that he got in trouble for it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter puts it perfectly.

This person says ‘Kev’ didn’t keep it in the family.

I agree with this commenter.

Yup, it should be delt with professionally, which it was.

Exactly, he shouldn’t have insulted family.

It may be family, but it is also a business.

