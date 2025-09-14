His Ex Cheated On Him With His Dad, So He Called Off The Wedding And Blew Up Their Spot

Planning a wedding is pretty notoriously a task that is deemed difficult for all, but worth it in the end.

That is, if both parties remain faithful throughout the process.

Finding out your partner cheated is already hard enough, but what would you do if you found out the call was coming from inside the house?

Well, one guy told Reddit exactly what he did.

Here’s the lowdown.

AITA for calling off my wedding after finding out my fiancée slept with my dad 4 years ago?

Wow…uh, strong start to say the least.

I (28M) have been with my fiancée (27F) for almost 5 years.

We were supposed to get married this fall.

Assuming that’s not happening just based on the title…

Two days ago, I was at my parents’ house helping my dad (55M) set up his new phone, and I ended up transferring a bunch of his old files.

While organizing, I came across an old hidden folder with screenshots of texts between him and my fiancée from around 4 years ago.

Extremely odd that the father would keep these? But okay…

Turns out, they hooked up multiple times while she and I were already dating.

The messages were explicit.

As if it couldn’t get any worse!

They were talking about how “no one could ever find out” because it would ruin everything.

Well at least they were self-aware about something!

I honestly felt like I was going to throw up.

I confronted them both immediately.

My dad just sat there stone-faced and said it was “a mistake that didn’t mean anything.”

My fiancée started sobbing and saying she was young and didn’t know what she wanted back then, and that she loves me and wants to spend her life with me.

Crocodile tears at best. She knew exactly what she did.

They both begged me not to tell my mom or my siblings because it would “destroy the family.”

I don’t think it’s the telling them part that would destroy the family!

I told her the wedding was off and left.

Later that night, I told my mom everything.

Oof. Wouldn’t have wanted to be a fly on the wall for that conversation.

Now my entire family is in chaos.

My mom kicked my dad out.

My siblings are telling me I’m an a****** for blowing everything up over “something that happened before you guys were even engaged”.

Sounds like those siblings are really seeing the tree but not the forest here.

And my fiancée is texting me nonstop saying I’m ruining both of our lives over a stupid mistake.

I feel like I’m losing my mind.

Did I really overreact by cancelling the wedding?

Is he seriously asking this on Reddit!?

AITA for telling my family and blowing everything up?

This one seems like a no brainer. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

Some wise folks were able to convey their sentiment in simple, yet profound analogies.

One person even directly called out the original poster for knowing deep down he was NTAH.

Many just took the time to call out the obvious and assign rightful blame to the offenders.

And offer some advice on how best to move forward.

Then, like clockwork, came the multitude of comments doubting the validity of the story.

Hopefully he’s able to get any down payments back from wedding vendors…

This is a wild one.

