His Friend Refused To Pay Back The Money She Already Owed Him, So When He Said No To Another Loan, She Freaked Out And Called Him Selfish

Friends often lean on each other for help, but when money is involved, things get complicated fast.

His friend wanted him to lend her even more cash, despite never paying back what she already owed.

That left him questioning whether saying no was selfish or just smart.

AITA for not lending my friend money even though I obviously have it? So my friend (24F) asked me (26M) to lend her $300 for her car repair and I said no. Now she’s pretty ticked because she knows I’m not broke right now and could technically afford it.

But there’s more to the story here.

Here’s the thing, she already owes me $150 from like 6 months ago that she keeps saying she’ll pay back next week and never does. Plus, she has this habit of asking for money but then posting pics of herself out at expensive restaurants the same week.

Financial stability has been an uphill battle for him, so he’s not too keen on throwing it out the window to appease someone else.

I’m finally in a good place financially after years of stress, and I just don’t want to mess that up by being the bank for someone who doesn’t seem to prioritize paying people back.

But when he tells her this, she begins guilt tripping him.

She’s saying I’m being selfish and that real friends help each other out. But honestly, I feel like real friends don’t put you in awkward positions about money repeatedly. AITA for protecting my own financial stability even though I could help?

He saw it as boundaries, but she saw it as selfishness.

After all, no one should have to bankroll a friend who never makes things right.

