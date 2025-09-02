His Horrible Coworker Refused To Help Him At His Previous Office, So When They Coincidentally Ended Up In A New Company Together, He Refused To Help Her As Well

Karma is very real and this story is a living proof of that!

Imagine being the new hire at a company, but one of your coworkers refuses to answer any of your questions, even a simple yes/no question. Would you be upset about this, or would you ask someone else for help?

“Sorry, it’s not in my job description” Several years ago I worked a sales job I hated. I was brand new, barely given any training….like a half day to learn how to operate their system.

One of my coworkers who sat next to me was one of the top sales reps in the department. The purpose of sitting a newbie and someone like her together was so the noob learns. But, teaching junior reps is technically not in her job description.

That leads me to a day I have a potential sale on the phone and I got stuck on product knowledge due to my newness. I asked her a simple yes/no question and she tells me, “Sorry. It’s not in my job description to help you.” I ended up trying to find someone else for help and by the time I got the answer, the prospect already hung up.

Shortly afterwards, I left that company and found my footing where I currently have been nearly the last decade. We got a new sales rep on our team last week Guess who it is. 😂 She knows who I am too.

A few minutes ago, she just asked me a product-related question and I said those same exact words back to her with a huge smirk on my face! “Sorry, it’s not in my job description.”

Hahahaha Finally! Justice is mine! She lost the sale because of the same reason I lost mine to top it off My boss is probably gonna talk to me about this later. I DGAF

