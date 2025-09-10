His Horrible Ex Tried To Mess With His Birthday Trip Plans, So He Reserved The Campground For The Whole Month To Keep Him Away

Toxic relationships can leave scars that last for decades, and sometimes the only way to reclaim power is with sheer cleverness.

One man had endured years of mistreatment and finally found a way to protect his space.

So he spared no expense to ensure his ex couldn’t interfere with his annual birthday getaway.

Read on for the full story!

How my friend got revenge on his abusive ex My friend of 47 years was in an abusive relationship for many years, and he has finally gotten out of the situation. His ex, like abusive exes do, is making things difficult.

So when plans were made for a birthday camping trip, of course, this ex tried to intervene.

My friend goes to a campground every year for his birthday, so of course this year he told the ex he was going in an effort to make sure he didn’t stay there on the same weekend. The ex basically said, “Forget you, I am staying there that weekend.”

So the friend thinks of a clever loophole to stop his ex in his tracks.

Now, for reference, there is a court order forbidding contact between them, so if the ex goes to the campground, my friend can’t go because of that order. So, my sweet friend, in a moment of revenge, booked a site at the campground for the entire month of August.

The friend made absolutely sure there was no way his ex could ever show up.

He then called the police and notified them that this would be one of his addresses this summer so they are aware that the ex can’t be there. Now, the ex can’t camp there at all this summer. I haven’t heard an update regarding how the ex reacted, but man, I would love to see it.

This clever move more than paid off!

What did Reddit think of this delightful turn of events?

Some forms of revenge are worth every penny.

This commenter is here for all the pettiness.

It sounds like this person handled this situation like a pro.

In the end, his ex couldn’t touch his traditions or his happiness.

Now that’s how you turn the tables.

