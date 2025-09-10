His Mom Got A Paternity Test For One Of His Kids Behind Back, So He Cut Her Out Of His Life

I’d venture to say that most parents have the best interest of their kids at heart…but some of them definitely take things too far.

AITA for cutting off my mother when she got a paternity test for my daughter? “I’ve been with my wife for 8 years. We have 2 children, a 5 year old daughter and a 2 year old son. I’ve known since my wife got pregnant that there was a possibility our daughter wasn’t my biological child. I don’t care. She’s my daughter and my wife has never been unfaithful. However, I don’t want to know if she is or she isn’t biologically related to me, and I’ve never wanted to know.

My wife and I were together for around 2 years when we had a fight and broke up. We were broken up for 3 months, during which we both slept with other people, and then we got back together. After approx. 2 months of being back together, my wife found out she was pregnant. We knew there was a possibility of one other man being the biological father, and it was a toss up between me and him, but it was more likely to be mine. My wife was honest with me that she’d slept with other people when we got back together, and I was equally honest. The window of conception for our daughter was just large enough we couldn’t say for sure if she was conceived when we were together or apart and while she offered to get our daughter tested, I didn’t want to know. My entire family were aware we broke up and got back together. Visibly, she looks like her mother. Same dark hair, same dimples, same bone structure. I see bits of myself in her, too, mainly in her mannerisms, with the only part that doesn’t match up being her eyes, which are brown, while mine are green and my wife’s are blue. Meanwhile my son, with his green eyes, blonde hair, and bone structure, looks like I cloned myself, and looks very different to his dark haired, dark eyed sister.

My mother has noticed, and remarks on it often. This really gets my wife’s hackles up, both because of the reality behind that, which my mother is unaware of, and because she and my mother have clashed a few times in the past. They are very different people, and their personalities just don’t mix. Then a few months ago my wife’s sister and my best friend (they’re married) got into a car accident, they were in the hospital with one of their 3 kids, while the other 2 were home alone, so we asked my mother to watch our kids while we helped them out. Our kids were with her and my dad for about 5 hours. Last week mum came over and said she had something important to tell me.

When she had my daughter unsupervised, she did one of those DNA test kits on my daughter, comparing it to her own DNA (which she apparently ordered months ago for this exact purpose and was waiting to use it) and it confirmed my daughter isn’t biologically related to me. She began to tell me about a lawyer she could get me in touch with to begin divorce proceedings. I told her this changes nothing, she’s still my daughter and that’s my wife she’s talking about. Mum was shocked, and called my wife some names I don’t care to repeat. I told her to get out of my house.

It’s been nearly a week. I’ve told my wife, blocked my mother on everything, and there’s been constant calls and texts. My mother is furious I never told her that I had an inkling, and has since disowned my daughter, but says my son is still her “special little guy” so she wants a relationship with my son but not my daughter. In addition to my mother, all 5 of my siblings (3 sisters, 2 brothers), and dad are angry with me, they want me to get back in touch, and a couple of them have even said I should thank mum for what she did as she was looking out for me and now I know. However, I can’t justify my mother going behind my back to get a DNA test on my daughter without consulting me. I feel I’m in the right, but I also feel I could be overreacting, and I would appreciate another perspective as I’m seriously considering cutting contact with my mother over this. AITA?”

