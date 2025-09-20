His Mom Insisted He And His Boyfriend Sleep In Separate Rooms Because They Were Unmarried, So He Made Sure His Mom Followed The Same Rule Years Later

Different families have different rules depending on their beliefs and cultures.

Imagine visiting your parents with your partner, but you’re just dating and not married. If they didn’t allow you to sleep in the same room, would you accept it or stay somewhere else?

This man was dating his then-boyfriend when they visited his parents in Minnesota. His mom insisted they sleep in separate rooms because they were unmarried.

Years later, when his mom was dating a new guy, she was reminded of the same rule.

Revenge by proxy I’ll start by saying that I’m gay. I had a boyfriend for many years, and we ended up getting married. But this story takes place when we were just dating.

This person and his then-boyfriend went to Minnesota to visit his parents.

My boyfriend and I lived in Arizona, and my mom and her husband lived in Minnesota. My dad and his wife also lived in Minnesota. That is where I grew up. My boyfriend and I had gone back to Minnesota for a visit. We stayed at my dad’s place while we were there.

His mom specifically instructed that he and his boyfriend couldn’t stay in the same room.

My mom lived about 40 minutes away. She told us we could stay with her but that we would have to sleep in separate rooms since we weren’t married. In reality, it was because we were gay.

They decided to stay at his dad’s place instead.

My dad and his wife didn’t care, so we just stayed at my dad’s, and we just visited my mom and her husband during the day. When my boyfriend and I did finally get married, we did not go back together to Minnesota for a visit. My mom’s husband ended up passing away a few years later. My mom started dating another guy a year or so later.

His mom and her boyfriend were planning to visit him and his sister in Arizona.

My mom wanted to go down to Arizona to visit, and her boyfriend joined her. My mom was going to stay at my sister’s place with her boyfriend. My sister told my mom that she and her boyfriend wouldn’t be allowed to sleep together since they weren’t married. My sister knew about what my mom had told me about us.

His sister reminded their mother that it was her rule and she was just implementing it.

My mom was not happy. She asked my sister why she would let other unwed couples stay together but not her and her boyfriend. My sister calmly responded back that it was her (my mother’s) rule that she was just abiding by. My mom and her boyfriend ended up staying in a hotel instead.

I love that his sister got revenge on his behalf!

The rules you impose on others can easily be turned back on you.

