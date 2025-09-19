His Neighbor Was Being Unreasonably Loud And Inconsiderate, So This Man Executed A “Cool” Way To Get Back At Him

Rude neighbors are everywhere.

If you had a particularly rude neighbor, would you learn to ignore him or would you find a way to annoy him back?

This man was annoyed by how loud and inconsiderate his next-door neighbor was.

One day, he noticed his neighbor’s air conditioner was trying to pair with his smart home app.

This was the perfect payback.

Would you like to add the device to your home? SURE! About five years ago, I was in a place that shared a wall with a neighbor. He would play music loud after 11 p.m. and have loud arguments with friends. He also let his dog crap on the patch of grass outside my path He parks his car in the visitor bay, so nobody else could park close by. Total jerk. You get the idea.

I had asked him many times to keep the noise down, but he’d reply: “Everyone is noisy around here, chill!” One day, I was turning on my smart light in my lounge when the app came up with a notification. “New device detected: Fancy Brand Portabel Air Con Unit. Would you like to add the device to your home?”

Well, bearing in mind my lounge is right next to his, there’s only one jerk neighbor this device belongs to. So I clicked “yes.” No further questions. I apparently now had full access to this jerk’s air con unit. Kaching! So, I plotted my revenge.

At the time, I was getting up for work at 3 a.m. Jerk neighbor had gone to sleep at 1 a.m. I think 3 a.m. is the perfect time to set it to full blast 16°C cool air (61°F). By the time I got to work at 6 a.m., I had noticed it was back in quiet mode. What a shame!

I set back into full blast 16°C. As noisy as possible. I kept this up for about two weeks. Shortly after, I noticed an ad up on our neighborhood Facebook group for a faulty air con unit. It says ‘Collect for free outside my next door’s address.’ It would be rude not to take it! Although I still endure occasionally noisy evenings, my nights have been so much cooler recently!

Revenge is best served cold… about 16°C cold!

