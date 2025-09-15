His Neighbors Kept Complaining About His Hedge And His Truck, So He Gave Them Something Else To Complain About

Some people will always find something to complain about, even when it doesn’t concern them at all. These people usually join HOAs.

In this case, busybodies on the loose kept telling a man what to do on his property, but soon he showed them that he can do whatever he wants.

If this happened to you, would you try to keep the peace or just do your thing?

Let’s see how he handled it.

Typical jerk neighbors complain about the truck in my yard – so I replace it. . . I live in a mostly-quiet neighborhood with lots of snowbirds and weekenders because of the proximity to a lake. The year-rounders are mostly retired and people generally get along fine. A couple of years ago, neighbors on one side built a new garage and driveway – moving their cars much closer to my existing forsythia hedge. I love the forsythia in the spring and basically let it grow however it likes so I can have the bright yellow flowers.

But now the neighbors had a problem with it.

Almost immediately, they started complaining that the hedge blocked their view as they backed out of their driveway. In my state, neighbors have no right to a “view” extending over someone else’s property. Also, our supreme court has repeatedly ruled that as long as trees and bushes do not actually impinge onto the roadway, property owners have no obligation to trim for visibility. I keep a 5 foot strip mowed between my hedge and the road – perfectly reasonable to my way of thinking. . .

The neighbors looked for other reasons to complain.

Since they have no recourse RE: Hedges, they instead complain to county code enforcement about anything else they can think of.

My brother parked his (licensed and insured) project truck on my property a while back because he was in the process of moving and needed a spot for it while he was figuring things out. In the meantime, he was in a bad accident in another vehicle and the truck has been sitting for over a year now. The licence plate recently expired – and I got a letter from the county with threats of fines if it wasn’t removed. Cue the malicious compliance: My brother decided to sell the truck for scrap and had it towed away this morning.

But the neighbors would have a surprise.

This gave my neighbors their temporary victory as they observed from their deck – and nearly 6 inches of improved view from their driveway. At least until I moved my second vehicle – a 1960 Lincoln (which is about 2 feet longer than the truck – with current plates and insurance) into that place this afternoon. . . As a single person with more than one vehicle, I may get around to driving that old car at least once more before winter. . .

Not everyone can appreciate art!

His neighbors need to get a hobby.

