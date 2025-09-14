His Sister Shared His Wi-Fi Password Without His Permission, But When He Changed The Password And Refused To Give It To Her Again, She Had A Meltdown

Technology can make life more convenient, but it also has a way of complicating things too.

When one man shared his Wi-Fi password with his sister, he didn’t expect it to end up in the hands of strangers.

What started as a simple favor quickly turned into a bitter dispute between siblings.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to give my sister my Wi-Fi password after she “accidentally” gave it to her boyfriend? So I (27M) live in a small apartment above my parents’ garage. My sister (25F) still lives at home. We’ve always been close-ish, but lately she’s been bringing her boyfriend over constantly.

But when he did his sister a favor, she soon betrayed his trust.

A few months ago, she asked for my Wi-Fi password because the signal upstairs is better. I gave it to her. A week later, I noticed the internet was sluggish. I checked my router and saw seven new devices connected. Turns out she gave my password to her boyfriend “just for one night,” but then he gave it to his friends so they could “download something quickly.”

When he asked her about it, she began to gaslight him.

I confronted her, she laughed it off, and said, “It’s just Wi-Fi, don’t be so dramatic.” I changed the password. She found out, got mad, and told my parents I was being petty.

Of course, the parents were no help.

Now they’re telling me I should “just share” because it’s “family.” I said I’ll happily share if she promises not to give it to anyone else. She refused, saying, “I can’t control what people do.”

So when he said no, the whole family turned on him.

So I refused too. Now she’s sulking, my parents are annoyed, and I’m getting side-eyed at dinner. AITA for not giving her the new password?

This is more about respect than anything else.

What did Reddit have to say?

Her sister only seems to care about “fairness” when it benefits her.

If her parents are so supportive of sharing, let’s see how they feel when it’s their bandwidth being guzzled up.

This sister doesn’t seem to understand how WiFi works.

Her sister has definitely crossed a line here.

She called him petty, but she was the one who gave away something that wasn’t hers to share.

Ultimately, she turned a simple act of generosity into a headache for everyone.

