His Wife Wants To Stay In The Family Airbnb For Free, But He’s Not Sure That’s A Good Idea

“What’s mine is yours,” is a common value many married couples adopt. But not everyone is so keen on this…

If you had a short term rental property like an Airbnb, would you be okay with your spouse staying there for free?

In this story, one Redditor wrestles with this issue and is leaning towards refusing to let his wife stay at the Airbnb he owns with his parents.

See the story below for more information.

AITA for not letting my wife stay in my Airbnb? I recently started an Airbnb rental in a nearby town that my parents live in. I own and operate the Airbnb jointly with my parents, 50-50. My wife has a conference in this town coming up and asked to stay in my Airbnb for free.

However, he was unable to immediately offer it to her…

I told her that if it was just mine, it would be an immediate yes. But, since I’m in a partnership with my parents, I would have to clear it with them.

I also told her that, knowing my parents, they would immediately offer for her to stay with them in their house, which she does not want to do.

They’d be losing out on financial gain because of the wife’s personal preference.

We would have to be clear that she does not want to stay with them, but by herself in our Airbnb, which would prevent paying guests from booking those dates. I told her that if it were my parents asking me if, say, another relative who lives nearby asked to stay there for free, I would feel pressure to agree to it despite having misgivings about it. This could in turn create a bad precedent for any family (or friends) to expect to use our Airbnb for free.

However, I am worried that I am being a jerk and putting my parents and our business above my wife’s request. AITA?

Does Reddit have an opinion on the matter? Let’s read some comments below to get an idea of what everyone is thinking.

Redditors had strong opinions on the matter.

And they noted that having a wife was very different from just any other relative.

Many said “YTA”, no question.

This husband doesn’t have his priorities straight — an Airbnb does not come first.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.