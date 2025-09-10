His Wife’s Family Kept Taking Advantage Of His Generosity, So He Finally Left Her For Good

Being in a relationship with someone whose family is a nightmare is, well, a nightmare.

AITA for telling my wife that I’m ending our marriage because I found her brother at our house (again) and said it in front of him? “I ( M38) left my wife (Kelly F38) today. 5 years together. 4 married. I have battled her lack of boundaries with her family for the past 2 years. I understand that they are very close knit, but she never paid attention to how their dynamics affected our relationship. I experienced every “just family” situation.

My food was eaten, showing up uninvited, meddling, you name it. 9 months ago, MIL and FIL began divorce proceedings (he cheated, fell “madly” in love with a side chick with whom he’s lived for the past 15 years, and he decided that he wants to get remarried). He kicked everyone out of the house. It was an emergency, so I agreed to help out. I regret it. I had to take 4 people in, but they couldn’t think to avoid constantly ******* me off. I got sick of finding them using our private bathroom (they had complete access to the other full bathroom by the hallway). SIL started taking naps on our bed which is creepy because a bed is too personal.

I came home late and we had to wake her up and still waited for her to snap out of her groggy state so that she could walk out. It lasted for 3 months, but the problems persisted. No matter how many times I told my wife and even told them, they still showed up at random hours. Even if I didn’t run into them, I know she was allowing them to come over. I couldn’t stand their presence. They would eat my snacks and get on my expensive recliner chair which again, they didn’t contribute a penny for. I had a mini orchard that they picked empty. Things got so tense that I blew at her in front of them.

They left, we had a fight and I ended up sleeping in a hotel. I warned her many times about being fed up and needing her to support me. She acted like I was demanding that she abandon her family. Today, I came home to find her brother’s car blocking the entrance. Not on the side and not even on the driveway, just right in the middle where my only option would be to get on the lawn. I go inside and he’s laying with his shoes on the couch.

He gave me this fresh smile like he’s untouchable. I went to our bedroom and packed as much of my belongings as possible and ignored her pleas to talk. There’s nothing else to talk about. I already called a few lawyers but haven’t received any replies yet. She cried, but at this point, I have no empathy. I don’t even know if I overreacted or if I needed to discuss this in private. I feel defeated and angry and I also can’t stand her family with my soul. They knew they were hurting our relationship and they didn’t care. She knew that I’m a private person who doesn’t like being invaded. I helped them because I love her and I didn’t have the balls to let them go to sleep in their car. We don’t have kids, but there are so many things that will be left undone. I loved her so much, but I just can’t do this. She called me immediately after I left and I told her that my decision is final. She sounded shaken, but I told her that right now, I despise her and will never be able to sleep next to her again. I’m just coming here because I just want to ask if leaving the way that I did was a jerk move and maybe I should have announced my intention of ending our marriage after her brother was gone.”

