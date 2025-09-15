Homeowner Is Being Asked Not To Park Their Car In Front Of Their House Anymore, And It Might Just Be A Bonkers Request

I’ve had stretches of years at a time where I had no choice but to use street parking somewhere in the general vicinity of my apartment.

As a result, my car is dinged up. Not much to be done about that. Luckily none of it has been serious.

And I never encountered a situation quite like this one…

AITA for parking my car on the street out the front of my house? So, I live in a nice area in the mid to outer suburbs of an Australian capital city. My street is one of the larger streets in our estate – one wide lane in each direction, and a dedicated parking lane on each side of the road. Our house has a double garage that we use as a shed/workshop/storage, so it isn’t used for parking. We have a decent, double wide driveway.

But there are a LOT of cars in play here.

The problem…there’s four adults living in our house (myself, spouse and two adult kids) and between us we own 5 cars. That means there’s always at least one of our cars parked on the street. I’ve always been careful that this is within the bounds of “directly outside our residence”.

But then came the neighbor request.

However, a few months ago our neighbour across the road asked me to stop parking our car there because his wife “finds it hard to reverse out their driveway because she’s worried about hitting the car”. I found this odd, since she’d have to go across the parking lane, her side of the road lane AND our side of the road lane, before hitting any car parked in our side of the road’s parking. She suggested we should put the extra car on our front lawn rather than on the street.

They’re trying to make it work, but they kinda can’t.

I moved the car for a bit and we parked a bit more “around” the street, so not out the front of our house, but honestly, I felt more obnoxious parking in front of other people’s houses, and we’re now back to in front of our house. The car has been vandalised on the street before, and our neighbour knows this (I truly don’t believe it’s them). Recently, we got a note that was a bit snippy saying they were “surprised” we’d park the cars on the street again “after what happened last time”. So…AITA for parking out the front of my own house?

Let’s see what the comments say:

This is sus.

It’s a little much for them to ask of you.

You gotta take a different approach.

The issue here is that your neighbor is apparently a VERY bad driver.

That’s for them to figure out.

