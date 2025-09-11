Horrible Client Kept Lying About A Sales Person Committing Fraud To Get A Discount, So This Manager Made Sure To Threaten The Client With A Court Case

Some employees really out do themselves in their jobs and it shows!

This guy shares how he saved his sales person from being fired because of a lying client.

Check out the full story.

Accuse my sales person of forgery? Awesome, your service is canceled I used to be a sales manager for a B2B Services company. We provided a service to business. Unlike a lot of companies we would not auto renew a clients service UNLESS they signed a new contract. The contracts were generally for 1-3 years.

All our contracts were signed on an Ipad, that recorded the GPS coordinates of where the document was signed AND we emailed the client a copy of the agreement instantly and in the email we basically said “If you disagree with this contract or would like to make changes contact us within 5 business days, if you don’t we will move forward and bill accordingly” In addition one of the cancelation terms in the contract was dishonesty. If the client could prove we were dishonest they had a right to cancel without penalty. If the client acted dishonestly, we had the right to cancel their contract with us.

There was a client, that was actually quite a small account but always proved to cause a lot of headache for my reps. I remember calling the rep and going over the common issues I’ve seen with this client and I stressed, get the signature on the ipad in his office. I also stressed that if the client wanted to cancel, let him cancel because he’s been proven to be very difficult to work with.

Sales man went to the sales call, signature was signed, clients service was executed according to the terms of the contract. 4 months later I get an email from a customer service rep, the client is claiming that my sales man forged the clients signature. I did my due diligence before calling the client. I checked where the newest contract was signed, it was signed in the clients place of business via the ipad.

I compared the signature on the newest contract to the many signatures on the numerous contracts we had on file with the same signer from the client they were all very close. I also looked at the email that went to the client right after the contract was signed, the client opened the link to see his contract 65 minutes after the contract was signed and did nothing. Also the link was open for several minutes. I looked up the clients current billing status, he was 45 days behind, he knew we didn’t start charging late fees until 60 days behind and at 120 days we would began litigation/collection account status.

I called up the client and this is how the call went, Me: Hello this is Luther from ABC I was told you are accusing my sales rep of forging your signature on the renewal? Client: Yes I never agreed to pay that much I never would have, I told him to give me a discount and I wanted to see it in writing before I signed Me: And did he give you a discount and show it to you in writing?

Client: No he said he had to go talk to his boss and I never heard back from him Me: Ok, and then what happened? Client: Well yall kept up the service and I noticed on my billing it hadn’t gone down but up in cost and I looked back in my emails and saw the sales rep forged my signature, and that’s illegal Me: Yes you are right, if the sales person did forge your signature that is illegal Client: Well good to see that we agree on that

Me: After the contract was signed regardless if the signature was forged or not you would have gotten an email with a link to the contract asking you to verify that everything is correct, and if its not to let us know within 5 business days did you get the email? If you did get the email, did you review the contract? Client: Well yes, but I was pretty busy and didn’t open the email until recently Me: I totally get it, we are busy now-a-days, so assuming he did forge the signature what would you consider an acceptable resolution to this? Would you want to end service with no penalty? Would you like a discount?

Client: I would want a discount Me: And what would you consider an acceptable discount? Client: 3 months of free service Me: Got it, well Mr. Client I got several problems with your claim that my sales rep forged your signature and before I fire this sales person for forgery and offer you a discount I’d like to see if we can’t address those problems. Client: Sounds fair

Me: The signature was captured on our Ipads, which records the GPS coordinates of where the signature happened, per the GPS coordinates it happened inside your place of business. Client: Well he knows that right? Me: Yes he did Client: That just means he forged it inside my building Me: Ok, well the next issue is that the signature on the renewal contract looks exactly like the previous contracts

Client: He just copied my signature, I know I didn’t sign that Me: Could it be possible someone else in your company signed it? Client: No, everyone here knows I’m the only one that gets to sign those contracts Me: I understand, the next issue I have with your claim is that the link to the contract that was emailed to you was opened 65 minutes after the contract was signed Client: No it wasn’t

Me: Yes sir it was, the reason why we have you click a link to view the signed contract is so we know if you opened the link or not, not only that it appears like the link was opened for several minutes. Which to me would indicate the person who opened that link reviewed the contract. Also the fact that no one ever responded to the email would indicate to me the person who reviewed the contract was fine. Client: Are you accusing me of lying? Me: Yes, and because of that I will be canceling your service with us effective immediately how would you like to pay your current balance?

Client: Your canceling my service and want me to pay? Me: Yes I want you to pay for the services we provided Client: I’m not going pay Me: If your not going pay for the services we provided I’m going refer you to our collections department, and they will add late fees and if you don’t pay them they will refer you to our law firm for litigation. Client: We have a contract, you can’t just cancel my service

Me: Actually I can, since I have good reason to believe your lying about the accusation that my sales person forged your signature, everything I have says you signed it. Our contract states that we cancel your contract for being dishonest, and that’s what we are going do Client: **** you. Hangs up I referred the client to collections, he eventually paid them without us having to sue him (honestly we probably would have just sold his debt to a collection agency due to the dollar amount not being high enough to be worth it to sue)

This user knows what happened in this story!

This user thinks it is insane that people would risk going to the jail for some discount.

This user loves how this guy played along.

This user knows that the client was a mean person!

This user suggests introducing another program!

