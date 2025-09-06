Husband Agrees To Let Friends Spend The Night At Their House In Their Bed, But His Wife Is Not Okay With This

Every household operates differently. Is this one unusual?

AITA for telling my husband’s friends they can’t stay at our condo while we’re out of town? My husband’s married friends (who I’ve never met) asked if they could use our condo while we’re away. We live in a one-bedroom, which means they would be sleeping in our bed.

The part that really upset me is that my husband didn’t even ask me before telling them it was fine. I only found out after the fact. I told him absolutely not because I’m really uncomfortable with strangers (or honestly, anyone) using such a private intimate space.

He brushed it off and said, “I’ll change the sheets,” but that doesn’t erase the fact that other people would intimate in our bed. If we had a guest room it would be different, but in a one-bedroom it feels way too personal.

He doesn’t understand why I think it’s weird and is now upset that I said no. AITA for holding this boundary?

People sided with the OP.

They also thought it was unhygienic.

One commenter pointed out this is a home not a hotel.

And finally, one Redditor said the husband should cough up some money for a hotel room instead.

This husband is acting like a frat boy. He needs to grow up.

