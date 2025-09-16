Husband Let The Kids Open All Their Christmas Presents Without Mom, And It Left Her Angry And Heartbroken On Christmas Morning

Sometimes the smallest oversight can ruin the biggest moments.

Imagine spending weeks planning, shopping, and wrapping gifts for your kids, only to wake up and find out your partner let them open everything without you. How would you react? Would you stay calm? Or would you make a big scene with yelling and crying?

In the following story, a mother finds herself in this situation and cannot help but get emotional. Here’s what happened.

Kids opened their presents without me My husband is usually a great husband and father, but I am so unbelievably mad right now. I don’t think I’ve ever been this angry. I woke up this morning around 8:30 when I heard the kids running around. I knew they would be eager to open their Christmas presents, so I got up immediately. I have a lot of trouble sleeping for various reasons, so my husband lets me sleep in every morning and watches the kids until I wake up naturally or I have to get up to help get the kids ready for the day. He’s alone with them for half an hour to an hour. He knows what time to wake me up if I oversleep.

When she got up, the gifts were already opened.

So I come into the living room, and there is wrapping paper everywhere. All the presents are already unwrapped, and the kids (5 and 7) are playing with them. I immediately start crying and walk back into the bedroom, where my sadness also turns into anger, and I start screaming like crazy. I am so, so mad. I spent so much time thinking about what to get the kids, ordering it or driving around to find it in the stores, wrapping them and everything, and I feel like I was completely deprived of the joy of seeing their faces when they open their presents, which is one of the best parts of Christmas. My husband said he videotaped it. I asked him why he either couldn’t make the kids wait, or he could’ve just come and woken me up. He just said, “I never wake you up in the morning.”

Angry, she went off on him.

I said, “It’s ******* Christmas morning. You didn’t think I wanted to watch the kids unwrap the presents?” and I called him an *******. He just said sorry, not that I overreacted. I’m really hurt right now, and I don’t even know how to get over it. I don’t feel like doing anything Christmassy today. I’m so disappointed in everybody.

I guess this was more of a rant to get this off my chest. Also, if you have any suggestions on how to mediate my hurt feelings, that would be really great. I hope you all have a Merry Christmas. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but yelling in front of the kids probably wasn’t the best idea.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about all this.

