‘I’d rather have 4 quarters than 100 pennies.’ – Heartbroken Bride Planned A Huge Reception, But Nobody Showed Up. Now She’s Looking On The Bright Side.

Getting married is a major milestone in life, and one that you want to share with your friends, family, and loved ones.

When this TikToker walked down the aisle, she realized that very few people showed up for her, but she still made the best of it.

The video starts with the bride and groom (and their child) appearing as the doors to the venue are opened. The caption reads, “POV: You planned the most beautiful entrance. Just to open the doors to an empty venue.”

The couple is definitely sad about it. In the video description, she wrote, “This is our entrance to our Masquerade ball. The Masquerade ball that I have talked excessively about for the last 10 months. The same ball that I not only digitally invited over 75 people to. But also spent money to send 25 beautiful invitations to.”

This would be a huge disappointment, I am sure. The place looked like it was beautifully decorated.

The description went on to say, “Five people showed up! Like, are you kidding me!?!? As you see in the video, we enter the venue. And no one was there. The invite said 1PM. My mom messaged me at 1:15 that no one was there. My husband and I finally showed up at 2 o’clock, to 5 people.”

Did these people RSVP that they would be there? This is very odd.

While she is understandably sad about it, she did end on a good note, saying, “But all I know is, I have my man. My baby. And family that shows up when I need them. And for that, I will be thankful.”

I am sure there is more to this story than can be shown in a video, but it is sad to see.

Watch the full video for yourself below.

@kalina_marie_23 This is our entrance to our Masqurade ball. The Masqurade ball that I have talked EXCESSIVELY about for the last 10 months. The same ball that I not only digitally invited over 75 people to. But ALSO spent money to send 25 beautiful invitations out to. FIVE PEOPLE SHOWED UP!!!!!!! Like, are you kidding me!?!? As you see in the video, we enter the venue. And no one is there. The invite said 1pm. My mom messaged me at 1:15 that no one was there. My husband and I finally showed up at 2oclock, to 5 people. In a venue planned for 40. I dreamed that I would walk in to a bunch of people cheering us on. Hooting and hollering for us in celebration……but all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had NO idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty. All the wasted food and drinks. All the empty tables and chairs. Every moment of my reception changed to adapt. Did we still make the most of it?? You bet your SWEET @$$ we did. But did this video just take all the good moments and shoot them out of the water for a second, F$&K yea it did 😔 It just makes me think, like, why? What did we do? Am I that bad of a person? What did my husband ever do to deserve any of this? Why couldn’t we matter enough for people to show up? I still have “friends” that haven’t even messaged me to congratulate me or tell me why they didn’t come. It truly makes me sick. I honestly can’t wrap my head around this yet. But all I know is, I have my man. My baby. And family that shows up when I need them. And for that, I will be thankful ❤️ #FAIL #fyp #whereisthelove ♬ original sound – Sara Lones

Fortunately, the people in the comments are showing up for her and wishing her well.

This person says that all the people on TikTok are here to celebrate.

This commenter makes a great point.

This is great advice.

In the end, she is married to the man of her dreams, and that is all that matters.

