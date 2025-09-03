Is This Dog Really Excited To See A Household Appliance, Or Is It Warning Of Something Lethal?

Dogs are crazy animals that many people absolutely love.

When you see how excited this dog gets over a hot water heater, you might just understand how much fun a dog can be.

In this video, the dog’s owner walks into the bedroom where the dog is standing, and she says, “Do you want to go see the hot water tank?” The dog immediately gets excited and runs out of the room.

She follows the dog, saying, “You ready? Come on? Let’s go, come on!” And the dog is already impatiently waiting at the door to get to the basement, clearly very excited.

This dog is so happy to be going downstairs!

Then the video cuts to the basement, where the dog is running back and forth, waiting for the lady to follow along. She says, “Where is it? Where? Go on! Is that your best friend?”

The dog is jumping and barking in excitement while staring right at that water tank.

She wraps up the video saying, “Do you love the water tank? Yeah? What’s it doing? What’s it doing?”

What a crazy dog! It is so funny.

I wonder if this dog has always loved the water tank or if it is a new thing.

Make sure to take a minute to watch the full video to see the funny dog in action.

@kimmyjslice10315 Best part of her day , seeing the hot water tank. Please excuse the rennovation areas. ♬ original sound – KimmyJslice10315 –

The people in the comments love the dog, but some of them think there is something dangerous going on.

This commenter loved how the dog jumped onto the chair at the bottom of the stairs.

This person thinks there may be a gas leak that the dog is trying to warn of. That is scary!

This could be, dogs have a one track mind sometimes.

This is one cute dog having way too much fun!

