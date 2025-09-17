Kids Came And Pet His Dog, But Then Their Mom Yelled At Him For Not Getting Her Permission First

When you have a dog, you are going to have to deal with people who want to pet him or her, especially children.

Usually it’s peaceful, but not always.

Check out why this dog owner thinks that maybe she should have handled some kids better.

AITAH for letting a child pet my dog? I was walking my dog in my neighborhood and we were getting close to a yard that had two kids, maybe elementary age in it. My dog stopped to sniff a spot. One of the kids came over and asked if she could pet my dog.

It seemed like a casual interaction. Until the mom showed up.

I said she could. Both kids started petting my dog. He likes kids, so he started licking their toes. They thought was funny. One kid asked what kind of dog he was, and I said he was a mutt. A woman came out of the house and yelled at the kids to go inside.

I started to leave, but she yelled at me and asked why I was talking to the kids. I said they wanted to pet my dog.

The exchange between the women got more heated.

She replied I should have gotten her permission. I said okay, in the future I won’t let those kids pet my dog. She said I shouldn’t let any kid pet my dog without the parent’s permission.

I said that if she doesn’t want her kid petting dogs she needs to tell her kid that, because it really isn’t my responsibility to enforce her rules for her.

Her comment emboldened the mom to take it further.

She said it’s a crime to talk to a stranger’s children. I told her to call the police then. She asked me which unit I lived in and I told her. She said she was going to report me. I said she absolutely should do that.

Now that the moment has passed, I’m wondering if I don’t have a much moral high ground as I originally assumed. Which of us was the jerk?

