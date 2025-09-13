Little Girl Tried To Sneak A Toy Out Of The Store, But Her Mom Caught Her And Taught Her A Lesson She Won’t Forget

Kids can be sneaky when they really want something.

Little Girl Gets Caught Stealing Okay, this happened yesterday, and I thought I’d share the story. It’s not too exciting, but it’s the first time I’ve witnessed something like this. A little background: I work at a crafts store as a cashier. I started about a month ago and have been working only two to three shifts a week. Near the cash registers are aisles where we keep magazines, bags of candy, and some colorful kids’ toys (small stuffed animals, squishy toys, keychains, etc.). It’s not uncommon for me to see little kids begging their parents for a treat or coming up to the counter with one.

So, yesterday I was working at the register at the Guest Services counter, cashing people out. In line come two mothers who both speak Spanish to each other and to the four little girls they have with them. The little girls were running around and begging their moms to get them some small toys. The moms were very assertive and gave them firm ‘no’s the entire time they were being cashed out. I felt kind of bad for the little girls, but I understood why the moms were so insistent on saying no. These two women were spending over $200, mostly on ribbon! Not to mention that these little girls weren’t behaving very well, running around in circles and whining (I understand little kids are impatient, and it was after 7:30, so I can imagine everyone was just tired, too).

I get the two moms checked out, and they gather the little girls, all with pouty faces, to leave. I handed one of the moms the $200 worth of items while the other mom got down to the level of one of the little girls standing behind her. This mom noticed before I did that the girl had a hand up her shirt. She got to her level and pulled her arm out, revealing a squishy unicorn keychain! The mom put the unicorn on the counter near her and scolded her daughter in Spanish. I don’t know much Spanish, but I recognized the word ‘policia,’ which was enough for me to understand that she was basically telling her daughter that she’d get in trouble with the police if she stole. I applaud that mom for catching her daughter because I probably wouldn’t have noticed at all!

