Local Farmer Underestimated The Power Of Revenge, So His Fields Were Sabotaged And His Wealth Slowly Destroyed By His Enemies

Even in rural towns, grudges can grow into epic vendettas.

When a dishonest local farmer crossed the wrong people and tried to cheat his workers, they retaliated with an ingenious scheme.

So what started as a prank to spread wildflowers across his land soon turned into a decades-long battle that ended up costing him everything.

He’s already lost everything, His brother made sure to make everything worse This story is old and roughly 40 years in the making. This local farmer basically screwed a group of people by deciding to only pay half for their labor and threatening them to the authorities.

However, these people were quick to retaliate.

The same people he threatened poisoned his field by throwing wildflower seeds all over it. He lost $25,000 cleaning that up the first time and continued losing $2–5k every couple of weeks whenever they popped up.

But the sabotage continued to drain his crops and his wealth.

Someone was regularly scattering wildflower seeds all over his acreage, and whoever was doing it was really good at it because nobody could figure out how. Over the years, he lost over half a million dollars. He ended up selling the land at a loss to cover his debt to his younger brother.

But his younger brother hated him too.

His brother, out of spite, split up the land and sold it off to the neighbors, raking in a huge profit. While he was in town, he watched his brother try to build a handyman business.

So his brother decided to join forces with the farmer’s other enemies.

His brother found some of the people the farmer had threatened and invested in building a rival business, undercutting him on pricing. The farmer is now very old and still several hundred thousand in the hole. He has been living in a trailer outside of town, working as a farmhand for other farmers. I finally heard the story of why his brother did what he did.

This farmer had a long history of doing people wrong.

It turns out his older brother basically scammed the farm from the family over rumors that the younger brother had gotten some girl pregnant and left her. Their father made him leave town to avoid problems. The younger brother made money as a traveling salesman and bought a ranch in Texas, where he built a profitable cattle business.

And the culprit of the wildflower prank was…

The person who told me this story explained how the wildflower prank was done without anyone catching on. It was the farmer next door’s son-in-law. Every time they crop-dusted the fields on his relative’s property, he would fly over and dump a 50lb bag of wildflower seeds because the farmer had been stealing his family’s hay and never returned some kind of expensive farm tool.

Looks like this farmer reaped what he sowed.

In the end, the farmer’s arrogance and cruelty caught up to him.

Karma will always find you, even in the most rural places.

