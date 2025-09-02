Loud Couple Wants To Rent The Unit Next To Them, But Their Neighbor Wants To Tell The Landlord To Rent It To Someone Else

Is there anything worse than loud, obnoxious neighbors?

WIBTA if I told my apartment manager not to lease the neighboring unit to a specific couple? “I’ve been here for almost 8 years. My neighbor, let’s call him Joe, seems to be evicted or something but he lived there before I moved in to my unit. Well like 2 years after I’ve been living here, another couple moved into a unit at the end building, let’s call them Bob and Susie. Bob and Susie befriended Joe and since then they have occupied his unit, have a key to it, etc. Bob is LOUD. Bangs on Joe’s door regularly to wake him up at 4 am or as late as 12 am. Its so loud I can hear from my bedroom.

They always hang out with the door open and the vibes have always been off. Sometimes Joe seems annoyed they are there. But my main thing is that this couple can be annoying as hell. Also for reference, our front doors are so close that I can touch their door without stepping past the threshold of my own door. So noise travels directly into my home when his door is opened. And it is, all day unless Joe is home alone. I’ve gotten used to it.

Problem: as mentioned earlier, Joe is mysteriously gone. According to Bob, he was in a crash, the ICU, and now is maybe living with his mom (but Bob seemed unsure). Bob was cleaning out his place and I think Joe is not returning. Again the vibes are off. Well despite Joe being gone, this couple has been in his home daily. Cleaning it out the last two days, but prior to that, they’ve just being hanging out and inviting other people over when they have their own unit and they have gotten louder and more annoying without Joe to interfere.

The noise is CONSTANT. Bob mentioned trying to rent this unit too and I really REALLY don’t want that because the noise is so much worse than it usually is. And they already have a unit, I seriously don’t know why they spend time in his home. So WIBTAH if I anonymously asked that the property manager to not allow them to rent a second unit? I’d rather take my chances with a new neighbor.”

