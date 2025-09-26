Man Bought His Son A Luxury Car, But His Ex-Wife Complained, Saying He Should Have Bought Her Other Children Their Own Cars Too

Parenting after divorce often brings complications.

AITA for getting our son a luxury car when I never have money for my Ex Wife’s kids? I (47M) have one son (16M) with my ex-wife (44F) “Anna.” We actually have an okay relationship, but things didn’t work out because I put my career first and she’s more of a “follow your heart” kind of person. She was financially irresponsible. We divorced when she was pregnant with our son, and then she had his brother (15M) and sister (14F).

Anna always complains that I have money to spend on our son, but I never spend anything on his siblings when their dad (her husband) gets my son things. While that’s nice of him, I’m not interested in the whole blended family thing. I have one child, and that’s it. So I don’t buy them birthday or Christmas gifts, take them on vacation, or anything like that. Of course, I get my son those things.

There’s always a fight when I take our son out of school to travel. She thinks it’s unfair to his siblings and that I’m making him fall behind. But that’s honestly not the reason. She’s just in denial.

He turned 16 last week, and I got him his dream car, which was a “luxury” car. The way I see it, any car is a luxury since any new model car can be expensive, so I don’t think it makes him that spoiled. It would be one thing if I was breaking the bank, but since I’m not and he’s my only son, he should have whatever he likes.

Anna is overprotective in my opinion. She accused me of getting him a car he could “kill himself” with. She was upset because with the money, I could have gotten all three kids cars or at least saved money for ones in the future.

I got mad, too, because first of all, her kids aren’t old enough to drive, and when they do get old enough, why would I be the one to buy them a car? I might be the jerk because I did call her that word in front of our son. I told her I didn’t care about her kids when she pointed out I never get gifts for their birthdays or holidays.

She said I was heartless, but that’s just how I really feel. I don’t want to be anything to them. Right now, I have the car because she won’t let him keep it at her house, which just feels petty. AITA?

Parents have the right to spoil their biological children.

