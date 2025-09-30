Man Constantly Reminded His Son About Proper Table Etiquette, But When He Wouldn’t Listen, He Got Embarrassed In Front Of His Girlfriend’s Family
Good table manners should be taught at home.
If your child refused to learn table manners, would you find it funny when they eventually face consequences for being rude?
This man repeatedly reminded his son not to burp in front of others.
However, his wife often defended the son, insisting that his behavior was just part of who he was.
When the son embarrassed himself in front of his girlfriend’s family, it caused even more drama.
Read the story below to find out more.
AITA for laughing when my son came home from meeting his girlfriend’s parents because he chose to behave like he does at home?
My son burps a lot while eating.
I have tried telling him multiple times that it is rude.
I’ve told him to slow down so he doesn’t swallow air with his food.
I’ve told him that it is disgusting.
This man’s wife would even defend their son with his horrid habit.
My wife will instantly jump in to defend him.
She will say that’s just the way he is, and that it’s not his fault.
The thing is, he can control himself when I remind him. He just chooses not to.
His son met his girlfriend’s family, and was criticized for burping too much.
He just went on a date with his girlfriend last night, and she really let him have it.
It was his first time meeting her parents since they live in another city.
They went out to a fancy restaurant, and he burped all the way through supper.
He came home almost in tears from her chewing him out for behaving like a jerk in front of her family.
He laughed at his son when he heard the story.
I heard him telling my wife about it and I laughed.
She asked what was so funny.
I reminded them both that I had tried dozens, if not hundreds, of times to teach him table manners.
He rejected them and she protected him.
Now, his wife thinks he’s the jerk for making fun of him.
I said that now he is a grown man and he had to learn the hard way.
They both think she overreacted and that I’m the jerk for being amused by his experience.
AITA?
He tried to help his son, but now his son is facing the consequences for his rude behavior.
Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
He needed to be laughed at, says this person.
People find it hilarious.
This person blames his mother.
And lastly, short and straightforward.
Some lessons are learned the hard and humiliating way.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.