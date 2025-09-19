Man Didn’t Want To Pay A Hefty Parking Fee At Work, So He Came Up With A Way To Avoid It

Small expenses can really add up over time.

Imagine being required to pay for parking at work. Would you accept it and pay up, or would you find a way to get free parking?

This man works at a place that charges employees for parking every day.

He didn’t want to pay $10 daily, so he discovered a way to avoid parking fees.

Meanwhile, his coworkers complain about the hefty parking ticket price.

Read the full story below to find out how he is able to park for free.

I’ve been stealing parking from my work every day for months My work charges $10/day for parking in the parking garage, which really adds up. We are supposed to pay this out of our own pockets. But I don’t pay. I found a parking spot on the bottom floor of the garage that is all the way in the corner. It’s dark there and quite well hidden.

This man parks in a way where his car’s plate number cannot be seen.

Then, I back my car into the spot, put it into neutral, and push it gently until it rests against the wall. The wall completely blocks my rear plate, and I have no front plate. So the parking attendant, if they happen to walk all the way into that corner, cannot easily read my plate.

His coworkers complain about parking prices, but he doesn’t.

I see many of my coworkers complaining about the prices or showing parking tickets they got because they forgot to pay that day. But so far, I have not gotten a ticket. Eventually, I will get a ticket, I think. At that point, I will not pay it and just start taking public transportation to work.

How long will this person be able to keep this free parking hack going?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person commends OP.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a similar thought.

People are actually supporting him.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Sometimes, creativity is the best way to dodge unnecessary expenses.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.