Man Greeted Customers In An Inappropriate Way, But Got Lucky To Get Out Of The Embarrassment Quickly

Slip-ups at work can happen when you’re not focused.

This man was working as a greeter in a popular jeans store.

He was distracted by his own thoughts, so he accidentally blurted out something completely inappropriate.

He was very lucky, though, because he got out of the embarrassment without anyone noticing.

Read the full story below to find out.

Very short but cringe story I work as a greeter in a popular jeans store, and this happened early in my shift. I was thinking about a Reddit story I had just heard about a really dumb person. When a couple guests came in, I went into customer service mode and loudly said, “Hello idiots!” As soon as those words left my lips, I thought I was royally screwed.

This man was lucky because the guests didn’t speak or understand English.

I lucked out since the guests were tourists. They didn’t speak English, and so didn’t pick up on what I had said to them. They just waved and headed to the escalator to get to the store’s lower level. I wanted to bash my head against the door frame until I forgot that entire interaction. That’s going to be a thing that makes me cringe every time I think about it for the rest of my life.

Sometimes, sheer luck spares us from our own mistakes.

