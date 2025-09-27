Man Can’t Stand His Girlfriend’s Poor Hygiene, And Then She Left A Mess In His Bathroom And That Was The Last Straw

Living habits can sometimes reveal deeper issues in a relationship.

This man is in a relationship with a woman he truly adores.

However, what he doesn’t like about her is her poor hygiene.

When she stayed at his place during a difficult time, things reached a breaking point.

AITAH for pointing out my GF’s bad hygiene? I (28M) have been with my GF (27F) for seven months now. We went full exclusive three months ago. She’s everything, smart, kind, caring, and drop dead gorgeous to me. However, she has worse hygiene than a Neanderthal. She lives in a studio apartment so it’s small.

Since I started dating her, I’ve avoided spending time there because it’s always dirty. But I never said anything because it’s her place. She does not shower often and has strong BO. It’s bad enough that I won’t get intimate with her unless she’s recently showered.

Here’s where it gets bad. She’s on her period and, three days ago, she was having a really rough day. She called me and asked if she could come stay at my place until she felt better so that I could cook and take care of her and allow her to rest. She was taking the week off from work because it was so bad.

She came to my place and didn’t bring any feminine hygiene products. I had to run to the store at 3 am to get her stuff because she’d been wearing the same pad for so long that it leaked on my bed. I didn’t say anything as she was stressed.

The next day, I came home from work. I saw the pad from the previous night on the bathroom floor without even being wrapped. I was mad and called her out and said: “Hey, that’s gross. I don’t wanna look at that while I go use the bathroom.” She got really mad and said I called her gross.

I clarified that having a period is not gross and is a natural thing, but leaving a bloody pad on the floor of someone’s home is nasty. She lost it and said I made her feel gross and bad. Was I a jerk here for calling her out?

Practicing good hygiene is part of respecting others’ space.

