Man Learned He Would Inherit His Grandparents’ Estate, But He Doesn’t Know If He Should Tell His Father

AITA for not telling my Dad he isn’t getting the inheritance he’s expecting? My mother died when I was 16. My dad married another woman two years later. My grandparents, my dad’s parents, hate my stepmother. I really don’t like her either.

Even after my half-siblings were born, my grandparents never warmed up to her. My grandparents are quite wealthy. My father has been banking on this inheritance for a while. He has even been not paying into his retirement because he’s so sure that he will inherit the millions.

I just found out on Saturday that I’m getting the majority of my grandparents’ estate. My father is getting a token amount of $50,000 so he can’t dispute it. My grandparents made me promise not to give out any money after, and I intend to keep my word.

But I do feel really guilty that my father just spends his money as it’s coming in because he’s relying on money he won’t get. I also found out my dad is in a lot of debt. AITA for not telling him?

