Man Let His Sister-In-Law Live In His Home For Years, But He Kicked Her Out When He Had Enough Of Her Entitlement

AITA For Kicking my Sister-in-Law Out? The youngest (she was 20 at the time) of my wife’s 5 sisters moved into our house in 2021. She had recently graduated beauty school and started as a part-time hairdresser in the town we lived in. There’s a more complicated reason than that regarding her relationship with her parents and siblings, but that’s the basic gist.

This man planned to help his sister-in-law so she could afford her own place in the future.

My wife and I were newly married, raising our 2 kids under 2. We’re pregnant with baby number 3. The thought was we’d help her out so she could get enough financial footing to afford her own place. In the meantime, her and my wife could grow/repair their relationship, and she could help with the kids as well.

He and his wife didn’t ask her for rent, just help with the kids.

That’s all we asked. No money for rent or utilities. Just buy your own groceries and help with the kids and stuff around the house.

They now have 4 kids, and his SIL is still living in their basement.

Well, as of a month ago, it is 2025. We now have 4 kids and my sister-in-law was still living in our basement. It had gotten to a point where she was really taking advantage of our “niceness.” Within the past 6 months or so, she’d gotten into a relationship, and that person was spending time at our house, as well.

His SIL is not helping with the kids anymore.

My sister-in-law no longer helped around the house. She was always hanging out with this other girl she’s in a relationship with. We’d been hinting for months about her needing to move out. We needed the space. But there’d always be an excuse to tug on my wife’s heartstrings and we’d give her another month. Then another. Then another.

He finally had enough and asked her to move out.

Finally, I’d had enough. One night, she came home from seeing her girlfriend. I made her sit down at the table with my wife and me. I told her she needed to be moved out by the following weekend. My wife was on my side with it, though I was the jerk in the conversation, which I was fine with.

Her girlfriend picked her up and helped her move out.

The next morning, her girlfriend showed up and threw her stuff into her car and they drove off. I haven’t spoken to her since. My wife has maybe texted her a few times, but never with much of a response. And to top it all off, she and her girlfriend broke up, and we hear she’s now staying on one of her friend’s couches.

He doesn’t feel any sympathy for her anymore.

Before you ask, she makes enough money to afford an apartment. She’s just constantly refusing to put forth the effort and money to make that happen. I don’t understand why, and at this point, I don’t feel sympathy for her. AITA?

There’s a fine line between accepting kindness and taking advantage.

