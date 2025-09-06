He Lets His Mom Stay With Him, But Then She Helps His Sister Steal His Stuff. So He Refuses To Let Her Come Back To His House.

It’s great when family can help family, but when a family member takes advantage of the situation, it’s time for them to face some serious consequences!

In today’s story, one man wants to help his mom out by letting her move in with him and his family. It wasn’t a perfect situation, but they made it work until one day when his mom broke a big rule – letting his sister in his house.

Now, he never wants to let her back in.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not taking my mom back in? I left my mother moved in with my family about two years ago. It was an adjustment for her because it became my house my rules type of thing. It took some adjusting because she always wanted to steamroll my wife and do things her way but I reminded my mom that we let her live here.

His sister isn’t allowed at his house.

My sister Jane needed to find a place to live and was one of the reasons my mom became homeless trying to help keep Jane afloat into adulthood. Jane has 4 children but has custody of two. These children are not well behaved and has been in and out of the foster system and has behavior issues. Jane comes over to our house in the middle of the day. Something not allowed. She has her two kids with her on a school day.

It gets worse.

I and my family sees this on a ring cam. My mother knows we have one. My family and I are at work and school but we see her enter. What happened next is I see Jane carry thing out with the help of my mom. Food, bedding and couple of my kids toys. Like loads up Jane’s car.

The situation escalated quickly!

I call my mom. No answer. So my wife calls 911. Calls it a burglary. The police show up and arrest Jane and while my wife was on the phone my mother as well. My mom just started giving our stuff away to Jane.

He doesn’t want his mom back in his house.

We let my mom set in jail while my family and I discussed what is going on and what is wrong with my mom. Bail was set and now mom has been in jail overnight and she called crying. We do not want her back at the house and she has given the sob story of Jane is going through a rough time. I have heard that story my entire life and mom swore she would not get involved with Jane’s issues when she moved in and not allow Jane into our home.

They found another place for his mom to stay.

It’s almost 48 hours go by of my mom’s jail and we decided not to bail her out. We contacted a church group that she occupied helps and they set her up in a temporary shelter for women and took some of my mom’s things to it. Planning on storing the rest. Then we bailed my mom out. She complained ahead of time needed a shower, how could I take so long, she was hungry and all sorts of verbal abuse.

It’s uncertain where his mom will stay long term.

I took her to the church shelter for women and left her with one of deacons of the church. Mom realized she wasn’t moving back in with us. There is just one uncle from my dad’s side left that said will take my mom in but he lives out of state and because of my mom’s pending changes she cannot leave the state and the shelter is temporarily. My wife said she is not taking my mother back in so I don’t know what to do with her.

I wouldn’t let her back in my house either. She helped his sister steal from him. That is not okay. She is not to be trusted.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has.

This person tells him exactly what to do.

His mom needs to face the consequences for her actions.

This person agrees that the mom deserves the consequences of her actions.

He needs to listen to his wife and stop trusting his mother.

Seriously, his wife is thinking rationally.

He needs to protect himself from his mother.

Bottom line.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.