Boyfriend Loved The Classic Car He Was Restoring In His Garage, So He Took Legal Action When His Girlfriend Removed It To The Junkyard

Hobbies and personal projects often mean more than just money and time.

If your partner didn’t like one of your hobbies, that might be annoying, but imagine if they actually got rid of everything you owned related to that hobby.

Would you be upset, or would you let it go?

This man was restoring his 1967 Impala in his home’s garage.

The parts of the car were all over the place, so his girlfriend was upset that she couldn’t park her car in the garage.

When he was away, she had his car removed, and now he wan’t justice!

Read the full story below.

AITA For suing my girlfriend after she had my 1967 impala project taken to the scrapyard? I had a 1967 Impala 4-door car that I bought in February 2019. A couple of months ago, I bought my first house that had a 2.5 car garage. I moved the car in and started tearing it down for a complete restoration. I had the body in one bay and the chassis in another, plus the whole garage filled with parts.

This man’s girlfriend moved in with him.

About two months ago, my girlfriend came to live with me during this whole crisis. The whole time, she has hated that car. She wants to park in the garage. I have 2 acres of land with a lot of nice places to park under shady trees, or even in the barn if it has to be inside. I tell her tough luck. It’s my house and it’s not like I can just throw it back together real quick.

He got back from his trip and his girlfriend was feeling happy and positive.

Anyways, I was out of town for a couple of days on a business trip for the small local company I work for. When I got back, my girlfriend was all smiles. She was making me food all the time, doing all the chores, all that. I thought maybe she was just happy to have me home.

He noticed her car wasn’t parked in its usual spot.

But then, I realized that I didn’t see her car in its usual spot. I asked her where she parked, so I could make sure I mow that area and keep it clean. She said not to worry because she parked in the garage. I asked how, and she told me to go check it out.

He then found out that she had his car and its accessories removed from his garage.

Turns out that while I was gone, she hired some people to come over and move everything related to that car including the drivetrain, body, chassis, and all parts. They took it to the local dump/scrapyard. I was absolutely dumbfounded. I had spent over $11k on that car, including new parts, services, and the car itself.

He was so mad, he threatened to take her to court for what she did.

I told her that I was going to be taking her to court for that. She brushed me off like I was being dramatic. I told her that it’s done between us and to pack her things and leave.

He got a lawyer and collected all the useful pieces of evidence.

I admit I was really angry, but I did end up getting a lawyer. I have all the receipts for all that money spent. I also have her on my house’s security cam footage letting the guys in and watching them take it all, so I think I can win.

Her family and friends are convincing him to let it go.

Her family and friends are absolutely blowing me up. The are saying it’s just a stupid old piece of junk and that she cannot pay back all that money I spent. They say I should just let it go. But I have been putting all my time, effort, and money into that car for a year and a half now. I am not going to get justice for what she did. AITA?

She stole from him. He should get his money back. He’ll win in court.

If it’s not yours, don’t touch it.

