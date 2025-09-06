Man Planned One Night Out With Friends, But His Girlfriend Accused Him Of Not Prioritizing Her

Balancing time between friends and a relationship can be tricky.

If your partner had been out of town for several weeks, would you spend all of your time off work with them when they returned, or would you make plans with friends?

This man has a girlfriend who went on a vacation abroad for 3 weeks.

Her schedule to return was on Monday, and he had planned to go out with his friends on Wednesday evening.

When she heard his plan, she was enraged, saying that he wasn’t prioritizing her.

Now, they are in a major argument. Who is in the wrong here?

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for going out with my friends the week my girlfriend gets back from a trip. My girlfriend (21F) and I (23M) have been dating for 3 years. It’s the perfect relationship. I love her like I’ve never loved anyone before. She respects me, shows me affection, and makes me feel great.

This man’s girlfriend went on a trip to Turkey for 3 weeks.

Everything has been going well until this summer. She went on a trip to Turkey with her friend to tour the city and get to know the country. The trip lasted 3 weeks, and she’s due to return the following Monday. This is also the day she’ll spend with her parents.

He told her that he had planned to go out with his friends on Wednesday.

Today (Wednesday), I mentioned to her occasionally that I’d be going out with my friends. This will be on the following Wednesday night since we haven’t been out in 4 months, and it’s the only day we all have free time.

She got mad, saying he should spend his day off with her.

It was a storm after that. Let me explain. I work as a waiter at night, and my only days off are Wednesdays and Thursdays. She was totally enraged by the news, telling me how dare I go out with my friends on the first day off I have as soon as she returns. She said that I should spend it with her.

He explained that they would still see each other and be together on Tuesday and Wednesday.

I explained to her that I had planned that she and I would eat together on Tuesday before going to work. That on Wednesday, from the morning, we would be together all day. Then, at night, I would go out with my friends. And on Thursday, we would also see each other since we have a farewell dinner, and even sleep together to pass the Friday until I have to work.

She took it as an offense that he wasn’t prioritizing her.

She sees it as the biggest offense to her person. She treated me as if I despise her and that I don’t have her as a priority. She said that I should go out with my friends another day. Although I explained to her that it is the only possible day since my friends have children or work. Also, it is very difficult to coincide.

She even told him that he was acting childish.

She hasn’t wanted to change her mind, making me look selfish. She said, “I acted like a child and I prefer a party over her.” That’s not true. She’s been away for three weeks and enjoyed her summer. I just want a night out with my friends, and I think I deserve it. So, AITA?

It’s not like he’s not planning to spend time with her. He’s just not planning to spend all of his free time with her.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Get out now, says this person.

While this user thinks he deserves better.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this person.

Needing personal time doesn’t mean you love someone any less.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.