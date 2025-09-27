Man Shopping For Furniture After Work Was Mistaken For An Employee, So When The Customer Demanded His Manager, He Told Him, “My Manager Doesn’t Work Here Either”

Some customers refuse to believe you don’t work there, no matter how many times you say it.

So, what would you do if a couple insisted you help them in a store where you don’t even work?

Would you stop and explain yourself until they finally listened? Or would you walk away and let them figure it out?

In the following story, one customer faces this exact dilemma and decides to walk away.

Here’s how it went down.

My manager doesn’t work here either I wear a navy suit, a clip-on tie, and a name badge to work. After work on Saturday morning, I drove straight to a nearby department store as I needed some furniture. I’m browsing the department when a couple approaches me asking about a sofa. I try to tell them I can’t help, as I don’t work there, but they keep cutting me off. They’re getting annoyed because they don’t get the situation, and I’m getting annoyed because they won’t listen.

The man got really upset when he turned and walked away.

In the end, I turn and walk away. The man gets in front of me: Him: “Don’t you dare walk away from me when I’m asking for help.” Me: “Listen to me: I don’t work here!” Him: “I need to speak to a manager. Get me a manager!” Me: “My manager doesn’t work here either.”

Wow! Some people just don’t get it.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about this.

This person had a similar experience in Target.

According to this person, people get irritated when you tell them you don’t work somewhere.

Here’s what this reader would do.

This person would help people anyway.

The man needs to listen better.

Next time, he should just believe someone when they tell him.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.