Customer Wants Multiple Discounts On The Items He’s Buying, But The Cashier Refuses To Change Her Mind

Some customers seem to think that if they argue enough they can have whatever they want.

Imagine working as a cashier when a customer keeps asking for discounts, and even when you agree to give the customer a discount, he asks for a bigger discount.

In today’s story, one cashier finds herself in this situation.

Let’s see how she handles it.

What? Let me set the scene, a young woman still currently working as a cashier at a hardware store that primarily likes a color that is the same name as a fruit, been working for the company for over 5 years. And on one particular day happens to have a family go through their line, this is a family of a middle-aged gentleman and a middle aged woman with their two children( One boy, one girl. ) The girl looks about almost 7 years old and the boy looks about 5-6. The cashier starts ringing up the items just as usual as they’ve been trained to do.

The customer wanted a discount.

And the gentleman decided to ask if the wooden trellis that he has that has literally a small chip out of it (Not even an inch) if He could get a discount on it. To appease the gentleman, the cashier offered 10% off because they have a lot more trellis if the gentleman would like to get a different one instead( because it is a very small chip,) The gentleman tries to haggle and tries to get 30% off. The cashier firm in their decision says 10%. The gentleman made a remark, that he would be able to get that 10% with military discount.

The customer still wants a bigger discount.

As this is continuing on this entire time, there’s another associate just standing there watching because they are waiting to help load the three carts, as the cashier nears towards the end of the cart. And the gentleman tries to chat up the other associate that it’s a shame that he can’t get more discounts, that he has spent thousands and thousands of dollars that he should get more of a discount. The cashier then resumes on scanning the rest of the three carts. During this time the little girl will go and decide that she will voice her opinion to her mother quite loudly, and say that the cashier was being rude and being mean because they were not allowing the gentleman to have the discount that they wanted.

The customer wanted discounts on other items too.

Once the cashier was on the second cart, the mother then took the two children out of the store so that they would no longer continue to call the cashier mean, (The cashier has mentioned nothing about the child and the rudeness) The gentleman tried to have it where there was more items for discounts such as a broken bag of soil and two bags of rocks that have two tiny holes. The cashier says that for the soil bag that they could do half off since it is quite a big hole where the bag is almost ripped in half, but they only can do 20% on the bags of rocks.

The cashier gave the customer the option of not getting a discount.

The gentleman again tried to argue for more of a discount, and the cashier had to explain that they could understand the discount of 50% off for the bag of soil because it was ripped open that if they were able to repair the bag with a piece of tape they would be charged at full price. She asked the gentleman if he would like her to get a piece of tape. He said no.

The customer finally paid.

And finally right before the valiant cashier hits the total button. He attempts one more time to get more discounts. Instead, the cashier hits the total button and lets them know what the total is. Once the customer after complaining a bit pays the cashier. The cashier Wishes them to have a nice day with a smile on their face. Once the three carts are rolled away, the cashier has a breath to wonder what the heck.

You kind of have to give the customer credit for being persistent, but being persistent doesn’t always pay off. Sometimes it’s just really, really annoying.

