Tenant Was Forced To Give A Reason For Moving Out, So He Gave Them One That They’ll Never Forget

Sometimes, pushing for an answer gets you more than you bargained for.

Reason Required to Move Out This happened a long time ago. I was young and had just come back from traveling in Europe. I wound up renting an apartment that I was not happy with. It was in my home town, and it was affordable.

I was hoping to move out. A better opportunity came along, and I took it. The apartment was generally depressing. I was looking forward to leaving.

I talked to the landlord and building manager about moving out. I asked if I could leave mid-month to save on some rent. They said that was not possible. I would have to wait until the end of the month.

Fine. Not a big problem. The building manager said I needed to fill out some forms first. So I went to his office and did so. He was not a very friendly guy.

Honestly, I had not had any interactions with him before. I had no hard feelings toward him. Then, I saw a question on the form. “Why are you moving out?” I left it blank. What business is it of anyone’s why I am leaving?

He handed the form back to me. “You have to fill this in,” he said. I told him I didn’t feel like giving a reason. I didn’t understand why it was mandatory. He insisted that I had to fill it in. Otherwise, he would not process my move-out paperwork. This meant my month-to-month lease would continue.

I said, “OK, fine.” And I wrote, “I do not like the building manager.” He was shocked when he read it. I told him I didn’t want to put anything down. But rules are rules, and I followed them.

If you insist on an answer, be ready to hear the truth.

No matter how unpleasant.

