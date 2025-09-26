Man Wore A Corpse Bride Costume To A Party, So The Bride Accused Him Of Ruining Their Wedding

Surprises can be fun, but they can also cause unexpected drama.

AITA for wearing a wedding dress at a wedding? My friend (20F) and I (19M) have been friends for a few years. She recently got engaged. A week ago, I got a DM from her. It was for a small costume party she was hosting as a celebration for her getting engaged.

I asked if there was a theme, and she said there wasn’t. I’m a cosplayer, so I had a lot of choices. I didn’t want to rock up in an anime cosplay, so I thought it would be funny to go to an engagement party as the Corpse Bride.

I arrived at her house yesterday, and everything seemed normal. A few people complimented my costume, and I was having a lot of fun. After ten minutes, my friend’s fiancé walked out in a black tuxedo. He announced this was actually their wedding.

Apparently, my friend saw a video of someone doing this and wanted to do the same.

He asked us all to go to the backyard for the ceremony to begin. I went straight to him. I asked him if I should quickly go home and change my outfit and that I would get back before it started.

He told me it was fine since I didn’t know this was the wedding. I trusted him and followed everyone outside. They got married, and everything seemed good. The reception was just in their house again, so everyone just walked back inside and picked up where they left off.

I tried talking to my friend and celebrating with her. But she kept making excuses to not talk to me. I assumed it was just because she was tired from the big day and wanted some alone time. I didn’t bother her after that, and the party soon ended.

I got home, and half an hour passed when my phone started getting notifications. I checked, and it was my friend texting me. She was cussing me out and telling me how I ruined her wedding. I was really confused and asked what I did. That only made her more angry.

She told me it was basic knowledge not to wear a wedding dress to a wedding. I reminded her I had no idea it was a wedding and that I asked her now husband if I should change, and he said it was fine.

She didn’t respond, but I got a text from her husband. He asked why I would tell her he said it was fine. I told him he said it was fine. Then, he said how I should have changed anyway and it’s my fault that the two are now fighting over this.

I’ve tried texting her that I was sorry and that if I had known, I wouldn’t have done it. I woke up today and saw she and her husband have blocked me on everything. So, AITA for not changing out of the wedding dress when I found out it was actually a wedding?

