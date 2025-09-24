Mom Didn’t Want Her 18-Year-Old Son To Have A Girlfriend, So She Took His Phone And Car Away, But When Her Ex-Husband And Family Found Out About It, They Demanded She Return Everything

Parenting can get tricky when both parents aren’t on the same page!

AITA for not supporting my ex wife in punishing my son I (48M) am divorced for 3 years now. I had 3 sons with my ex wife Carol. My sons are 20, 18 and 16. This story concerns my 18 year old son, Mark. Important info is that Carol and her family are extremely religious traditional Irish Catholics (we’re from a small Irish town) leaning on being extreme in my opinion.

Part of the reason for our divorce was how cruel or cold Carol could be to me and our sons especially. Since my older two sons are adults they spend time equally at each of our houses however, I have noticed all 3 of them being down or upset when they come home which is really unlike them. Onto the issue, Mark has a girlfriend who he has been dating for a year now. I sat him down and talked to him about being safe etc.

He’s an 18 year old boy, I know he is going to do it even if I condemn the idea so I figured that the best course of action was to embrace the idea and encourage him to be safe. On Monday, Carol went out to move my son’s car out of the way and in the door car she saw an unopened condom and flipped out. She took his keys, took his phone and called him a disgrace to her for doing it out of marriage (I think it’s important to note, we had our oldest 6 months before our wedding).

Carol wants me to ban Mark from seeing his gf and from also working on my farm which my boys absolutely adore. I told her that will never happen because I don’t see the issue. He’s being safe and responsible which I feel is more important than trying to make him wait till marriage. I also demanded she return his car, he bought and insured that car himself with his own money and refused any assistance from me to help pay for it.

My son has battled severe depression since the death of my mother and my nephew 3 years ago and that car has helped him more than words can describe so I demanded it be returned or I’d report her to the Gardai. My son has been a shell of himself and since this all 3 of my boys have asked why they aren’t good enough for their mother or her family. My sons were with myself and my dad feeding my lambs when I saw Carol arrive in with Mark’s car followed by her mother who would bring her home.

I demanded his phone too since his phone is paid for under my family plan. My ex MIL created a huge scene and her and my dad got in a very heated argument about us encouraging sin at such a young age. My dad my colleagues my friends and my siblings and their spouses are all completely on my side and think Carol and her family have truly lost it.

Part of me feels deep down that perhaps I’m too lenient and maybe my son having relations so young is an issue I should be punishing. Reddit please be honest AITA in this situation?

