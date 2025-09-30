Mom Expects Them To Deal With Their Brother’s Part Of Her Will After She’s Gone, But They Don’t Want To Deal With It

Jeez, talk about pushing your problems on to someone else…

AITA if I push my mother to tell people about her decisions in her will? “My mother is getting up there and has some health issues so probably has a few years left, at best. She asked me to be the executor for her will when she passes, and I had no problem doing that for her. I was fine with all of her decisions until it came out that she hasn’t told my younger brother any of her decisions and she expects me to just deal with it all when she’s gone. Our father passed away when we were young and we both struggled while my mom raised us as a single mom.

I eventually sorted myself out for the most part but my brother made about every bad decision in life you can, including substance abuse and stealing from our mom. My mom avoided dealing with things directly hoping that he would pull himself out of it. I finally hit my breaking point with him about 10 years ago when he made some really gross personal comments about me and was just done. My mom has been upset about it but as usual just has avoided addressing anything. Partly its because she wants to keep in touch with her grandkids, which are all on my brother’s side. According to my mom he’s been working on doing better, and good for him, if it’s true. Mom has been helping him a bit with money for them and his kids, and as long as it’s not putting a financial strain on her I don’t care. It’s her money to do with as she wants.

So now my mom has told me she’s leaving only a token amount to my brother, but will be giving other money to her grandkids. I told her my brother is going to to flip out at not getting money. He’s talked about his inheritance many times, even before I cut ties with him. He’s going to end up fighting me over it and I’ll have to deal with a mess somewhere between legal challenges and just him being a greedy jerk at the same time I’ve just lost my mother.

I told her she needs to have that conversation with him beforehand and answer his questions or deal with his reaction herself. She shouldn’t ask me to do that for her when she’s gone and she’s just leaving an emotional mess for me by avoiding dealing with a hard thing yet again. I don’t need or want any part of her money. I’m doing fine. She just wants me to do this for her because she knows she really can’t trust my brother. And I told her that’s exactly the reason she needs to sort this out herself and not put it on me. AITA if I refuse to accept being her executor if she doesn’t sort this out?”

