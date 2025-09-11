Mom Moves Son Out Of Dad And Stepmom’s House, But She’s Not Sure If That Was A Good Idea

It can be a great idea for a teenager to get a part time job to make some extra money and learn responsibility.

If you had teenage kids with part time jobs, would you make them contribute towards the household bills, or would you let them keep all of the money they earned?

In today’s story, one mom is furious that her son’s dad and stepmom are forcing him to give them part of his paycheck.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for making my son live with me so he won’t be around his Dad or Stepmom? I (40F) have a son, Jayden (16M) with my ex-husband (42M.) Jayden’s Dad and I divorced 10 years ago when Jayden was 6. I’m still single while Jayden’s dad has remarried to his wife (36F.) Jayden has lived with his Dad and Stepmom on weekdays and me on the weekends since he started High School 2 years since his school is much closer to his Dad’s house. Jayden mainly goes to school, plays football with his friends and work part time at the local McDonald’s.

She explains why her son wanted to get a job.

Being honest, neither Jayden’s Dad nor I make a lot of money. We both live comfortably but we certainly can’t afford luxuries. That’s why Jayden wanted to work. He need money to go out with his friends. When he got his job I found out that Jayden’s Dad and Stepmom were making him give them money for bills. I didn’t care at the time, its teaching him financial responsibility was my only thought.

They were taking almost all of his money!

Come to find out there were taking up to 70% of his check which made Jayden upset. That did me upset as well. Yes, Jayden is still a kid and should help out from time to time but he works so hard and deserves more of his own money. I talked to his Dad who promised to make a budget with Jayden that would please both of them. I hoped this would this would fix the issue.

It got worse.

That conversation was a 3 months ago. Today Jayden told me that they have been taking 100% of his paychecks. A quick look at his account confirmed this. Jayden also told me that whenever he tries to set limits with his Dad or Stepmom they guilt him by saying things like “I helped bring you into this world the least you can do is help me out. (From his dad.)” And “you’re not my child but I let you let live with me anyway. (From his Stepmom.)”

She was not okay with this and decided a big change was necessary.

I really don’t like this behavior from those two. That kind of talk seems like manipulation and it makes me uncomfortable. I told Jayden that I wanted him to live with me for the remainder of the school year away from his Dad and Stepmom. He’s old enough to the point where the courts can’t force anything and he agreed.

They followed through with moving Jayden out of his dad’s place.

We went to his Dad’s place to get some of his things and to tell that Jayden was moving. They helped us get some of his stuff but instead of handing it to us they’d throw it. Not a hard throw but still off putting. We left the house with Jayden’s things and went home. While I do feel justified I do have seconds thoughts about removing Jayden from his Dad like that. Even if he agreed. AITA?

There’s no point in Jayden having a job for fun money to go out with his friends if his dad is taking all of his money!

She was right to move him out of his dad’s house.

