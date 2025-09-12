Most People Ignore Cracks In The Sidewalk And Empty Planters, But This Person Plants Unexpected Joy

Most people are busy hustling from point A to point B without thinking about how they could add a little joy wherever they go.

The person in this story is not one of those people.

They have come up with a creative and easy to replicate way to add a little surprise in unexpected places.

Let’s read all the details.

I leave sunflower seeds in random cracks and corners. I’ve been doing it for years. Wherever I go city streets, hiking trails, alleyways I drop a few sunflower seeds. Sidewalk edges, forgotten planters, even a chipped corner of concrete near a parking lot. No big mission, no deeper meaning. It just feels good to imagine a burst of yellow surprising someone months later.

It’s the idea of making someone notice something unexpected.

I’ve seen a few pop up in odd places. I don’t stick around long enough to see if they bloom, but the thought of someone stumbling upon a sunflower where there shouldn’t be one? That’s enough. It’s my small way of saying: something unexpected can still grow. Till next wander scatter joy, grow wild.

