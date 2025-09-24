Mother And Daughter Were Confused About The Amount Charged To Them, So An Employee Explained It To Them Using Basic Math Multiple Times

Basic math can sometimes cause the biggest arguments.

This man was working as a cashier and encountered a difficult mother-and-daughter customer.

They were questioning him about the amount he charged.

He explained it to them a couple of times, and they still couldn’t get it.

So tensions ensued in the store. Read the story below for all the details.

Customers cannot understand a subtotal so I had to break it down to them like they were 5 year olds. Customer buys about 10 things. 3 of the items were 6.99. 2 of them are with tax and 1 without tax. So, 6.99 x 2 = 13.98. The customer’s daughter comes back in to tell me that I overcharged them. So, I asked to see the receipt knowing I did not. I asked her where the mistake was, and she said that I charged her 13.98 and they got nothing for that price.

This man explained why they were charged $13.98.

Me: You got 2 things for 6.99. So, that’s the subtotal of the 2 items. Daughter: Yeah, but then you charged us 6.99 again. We only got 2 things you’re saying. Me: Yes, you did. You got that other thing and that has no tax. That’s why it’s separate. Daughter: Could you do the sale again? It’s not right.

He did it again and got the same results.

So I do it again, as I’m able to void out sales, and it came out correctly. She begins to shake her head, and her mother comes in and pulls out the calculator on her phone. They start going at it again. Mother and daughter: You see? You overcharged us. We got nothing for 13.98!

The daughter called him out for having an attitude, so he responded to them.

I began to explain it and point at their things and show them which ones were 6.99. They still could not understand that 6.99 twice equals 13.98. So then, the daughter gets loud and says, “Well, you don’t have to give us an attitude!” And I said, “Well, I shouldn’t have to explain things with apples and bananas. So that you could figure out that 6.99 x 2 equals 13.98. 1 banana plus 1 banana equals 2 bananas.”

Apparently, they were getting the wrong amount because they forgot about the taxes.

In disgust, they look at me and tell me that it was wrong. The amount they got on their calculator was not equaling the amount on the receipt. This was because they forgot about taxes. I just don’t know how these morons get through life.

Some people will argue against logic even when the numbers speak for themselves.

It’s really not that hard.

