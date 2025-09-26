No Matter How Much The Employee Explains, The Customer Still Doesn’t Understand The Difference Between A Phone Card And A Credit Card

Imagine trying to help a customer solve a problem, finally understanding the problem and the misunderstanding, and then trying to explain what’s wrong to the customer.

“No, I can not use the money from a phone card to pay for your minutes.” At my retail job, we also sell minutes for phones, but they come in two verities, the carded versions, which are used for long distance, and the ones we print out that are connected to the actual companies (Bell, Sasktel, Rogers, Koodo, etc) but once they are printed I can not refund it and they must contact the company that made it. My store does not have the power to deactivate them. Here comes in a customer wanting 30 dollars in Sasktel minutes, and he has a 10 dollar phone card. He couldn’t make it work so wanted me to take the 10 dollars from the card and put it towards the SaskTel minutes.

That’s not possible.

Me: Sorry I can not do that Customer: Why not? It is on the card Me: Because the card has no monetary value, it is attached to that card Customer: But it doesn’t work, so I want you to transfer the money from the card to the minutes

Me: Sorry but that is impossible, and I can not refund it. Customer: But I can not make it work At that point I helped him out and told him what to do, he called the number he needed to, but then looked at me. Customer: See I can’t put it in, it says I have no minutes

That was when I realized that he was trying to use a card for long-distance calls to make a call…. when he had no minutes left. He was using it as a substitute for his actual minutes. I explained it to him what the problem was and finished the transaction.

Told him to put in the codes for Sasktel and he can use the phone card to call the other number. He took it all back, but during the transaction he still told me to take the 10 dollars from the card and put it towards what he owed. I do not think what I said went through too him.

