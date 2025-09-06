Oblivious Customer Stormed Into A Closed Checkout Line, So One Cashier Was Forced To School Him With Basic Logic

Even with blinking lights and overhead announcements, some oblivious customers still need help connecting the dots.

When a customer barged into a clearly closed checkout line, he didn’t expect to be laughed off the floor.

Read on to find out exactly what happened next.

Not often I’m actually lost for words I’d just pressed my button to close my till (which turns the light from green to red, as well as announcing across the tannoy that “X till is now closed, we’d be happy to serve you at another”).

But this wasn’t enough to stop one customer.

I had one customer that I was finishing up with, and one left behind him. Also worth mentioning—three others were still open. Anyway, this guy starts unloading onto the belt.

The cashier tries to politely steer him in the right direction, but the customer only doubles down on his rude behavior.

Me: “Excuse me sir, this till is now closed.” Customer: “Well, how am I supposed to know that?”

(In quite a snippy tone.)

It’s actually pretty obvious, the cashier explains.

Me (while pointing at the various lights): “When a till is closed, the light is red, but if you look, the green ones indicate that that till is open and available to serve you.” Customer angrily snaps: “You expect me to look at signs for myself?!”

Another customer couldn’t help but laugh.

(At this, the gentleman I was serving actually barked out laughing.) Me: “Well, I mean, generally in life, yes, we should be able to read signs? I honestly don’t know what you want me to tell you?”

That finally got the rude customer out of their hair.

At that, my customer doubled over in fits of laughter, which caused the angry one to snatch up his shopping and storm off. I turned to my guy to ask him if that really just happened, because what even?

Sometimes you just have to laugh right in someone’s face.

What did Reddit think?

It seems like customers have always just been terrible.

It’s easy to underestimate just how few customers actually read signs.

If the cashiers have to put up with such ignorance, they should at least be rewarded for it.

Reading? That’s out.

It may not have been the most dramatic interaction ever, but it sure did leave an impression.

Signs won’t stop a customer who refuses to read.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.