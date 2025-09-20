One Twin Locked Herself In The Bathroom During A Fight, So the Other Chose Music As A Continued War Tactic
by Ben Auxier
Kids are funny, man. They’re also mean.
And sometimes, they’re funny WHILE they’re mean.
Like in this video from TikTok user @ciaramcgrath4:
“My twins had an argument,” reads the description. “One locked herself in the bathroom and the other decided it would be hilarious to do a frozen scene.”
“Do you want to build a snowman?” sings the sister outside.
A defensive SCREAM imminates from the locked bathroom.
The song continues.
The shrieks of the damned burst forth.
My Twins had an argument. one locked herself in the bathroom and the other decided it would be hilarious to do a frozen scene 😂.. listen closely to the screams from the bathroom 🙈🙈 #twinsoftiktok #twinlove #fyp #funnyvideos
If, somehow, you’re unfamiliar, she’s doing a twisted take on this iconic scene:
It reminded me of this classic meme:
Maybe sis just needs to…
Guess this movie still has things to teach us.
I’m gonna guess all those screams are a “no.”
