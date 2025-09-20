September 20, 2025 at 4:49 pm

One Twin Locked Herself In The Bathroom During A Fight, So the Other Chose Music As A Continued War Tactic

by Ben Auxier

Kids are funny, man. They’re also mean.

And sometimes, they’re funny WHILE they’re mean.

Like in this video from TikTok user @ciaramcgrath4:

“My twins had an argument,” reads the description. “One locked herself in the bathroom and the other decided it would be hilarious to do a frozen scene.”

“Do you want to build a snowman?” sings the sister outside.

A defensive SCREAM imminates from the locked bathroom.

The song continues.

The shrieks of the damned burst forth.

If, somehow, you’re unfamiliar, she’s doing a twisted take on this iconic scene:

It reminded me of this classic meme:

Maybe sis just needs to…

Guess this movie still has things to teach us.

I’m gonna guess all those screams are a “no.”

